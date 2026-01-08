Where Bill Gates & Ex-Wife Melinda Stand After Their Messy Divorce

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce was far more painful than we realized at the time. In a January 2025 interview with the Times of London, the Microsoft co-founder labeled the end of his 27-year marriage "the mistake I regret the most." After insisting that his split from Melinda impacted him more than any of his entrepreneurial and personal failures, Bill confirmed, "The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years." For the tech billionaire, the pain of the longtime couple's split was only further amplified when his philanthropic ex-wife walked away from the charitable institution they co-founded. Sadly, it didn't seem like the exes had a close personal relationship after their 2021 divorce, as Bill revealed that he pretty much only saw his ex-wife at family gatherings.

When the Microsoft co-founder appeared on "Today," in February 2025, he made it clear that he did not want to rekindle his relationship with Melinda. However, Bill also wouldn't do things any differently if he were given a redo because he was so proud of the three children they raised together and the charitable endeavors they had collaborated on. Ultimately, he was happy to report that he had "moved past the divorce."

Notably, in March 2022, Melinda admitted on CBS News that she wouldn't necessarily deem her ex-husband a "friend" because the wounds from their divorce were still too fresh. Still, they remained amicable. Then, in December 2025, we spotted a sign that the former couple's relationship had finally found greener pastures. According to Inc., Bill donated a whopping $7.9 billion to Melinda's foundation, Pivotal Ventures, through 2025.