Rick Moranis Threw His Acting Career To The Wayside When His Wife Ann Belsky Passed Away

Once a beloved Hollywood fixture, "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star Rick Moranis has been one of those "whatever happened to...?" actors for quite some time. The Canadian-born performer got his start on the beloved sketch comedy show "SCTV," before going on to worldwide fame playing such lovable bespectacled nerds as Louis Tully in "Ghostbusters," Seymour Krelborn in "Little Shop of Horrors," and Wayne Szalinski in the aforementioned "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." Moranis seemed destined to have a limitless career, but personal tragedy swiftly reorganized his priorities.

The actor had been married only five years to costume designer Ann Belsky when she died of breast cancer in 1991. Suddenly a widower with two young children, the beloved star opted to focus instead on fatherhood. "I pulled out of making movies in about '96 or '97," he told USA Today in 2005. "I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies. So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn't miss it."

While some actors, like Martin Short, suffer personal tragedies and continue to turn out regular performances, Moranis limited his onscreen appearances to occasional voice work and also tried his hand at songwriting; the "Ghostbusters" star's Grammy-nominated country album "The Agoraphobic Cowboy" came out in 2005. In 2015, he was offered a cameo in the "Ghostbusters" reboot, but turned it down. "I wish them well," Moranis confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "I hope it's terrific. But it just makes no sense to me. Why would I do just one day of shooting on something I did 30 years ago?"