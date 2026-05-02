Photo Of Young Jenna Bush Hager Is Giving Us Serious Nostalgia For 2000s Makeup

Jenna Bush Hager also had an eye for fashion and flaunted it with her twin sister Barbara Bush at another event in August 2004. The freshly graduated sisters went to a party for the Republican convention in New York City wearing opposite but striking looks. The stunning Jenna Bush Hager wore a black tank top underneath a black blouse with silver detailing on the neckline, the ends of the sleeves, and down the middle. She wore a pair of mid-wash bootcut jeans with a slit at the knee and finished the look with a pair of black sandal heels. Jenna's skin was dewy once more, with shiny lipgloss and a light layer of blush and mascara.

Barbara Bush wore a white and light teal patterned blouse with straps. In true 2000s fashion, she wore a layered necklace and a chunky bracelet on one of her wrists. Her jeans were a mid-wash bootcut pair like her twin sister's, except Barbara's jeans had frayed ends and no slit at the knee. Barbara's makeup was pretty bronzed along her cheeks and forehead to match her tanned chest and arms.

The twins' hair colors even matched as their outfits contrasted from each other. The naturally brunette Barbara sported blonde highlights while Jenna had some brown hair underneath her signature blond locks. The complementary red carpet looks before the Bush twins lived very different lives really makes people miss early 2000s glamour.