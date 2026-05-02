Photo Of Young Jenna Bush Hager Is Giving Us Serious Nostalgia For 2000s Makeup
Although Jenna Bush Hager has made some makeup mistakes, the former first daughter doesn't always have a bad moment. Bush Hager was a college kid in the early 2000s, which was the era of true Y2K fashion. While her dad spent his first term in the White House, Bush Hager had a reputation for being a party girl, but her makeup looks proved how captivating early 2000s makeup used to be.
In August 2004, Bush Hager was at a lunch meeting for the National Federation of Republican Women. She wore a white dress with brown lines on the edges and paired it with gold-lined dangling earrings. Bush Hager's makeup was light and dewy. The blush seemingly applied on her cheeks and her nose made the then-first daughter look sunkissed. Her cheeks also seemed to have a bit of highlighter to give her a radiant look and match her glossy lips. Bush Hager's subtle eye makeup included smudged brown liner or eyeshadow along the waterline and mascara on the top lashes. She brought a glamorous flair to a political event by channeling iconic red-carpet makeup looks of the time.
The Bush twins were a stunning duo before branching out on their own
Jenna Bush Hager also had an eye for fashion and flaunted it with her twin sister Barbara Bush at another event in August 2004. The freshly graduated sisters went to a party for the Republican convention in New York City wearing opposite but striking looks. The stunning Jenna Bush Hager wore a black tank top underneath a black blouse with silver detailing on the neckline, the ends of the sleeves, and down the middle. She wore a pair of mid-wash bootcut jeans with a slit at the knee and finished the look with a pair of black sandal heels. Jenna's skin was dewy once more, with shiny lipgloss and a light layer of blush and mascara.
Barbara Bush wore a white and light teal patterned blouse with straps. In true 2000s fashion, she wore a layered necklace and a chunky bracelet on one of her wrists. Her jeans were a mid-wash bootcut pair like her twin sister's, except Barbara's jeans had frayed ends and no slit at the knee. Barbara's makeup was pretty bronzed along her cheeks and forehead to match her tanned chest and arms.
The twins' hair colors even matched as their outfits contrasted from each other. The naturally brunette Barbara sported blonde highlights while Jenna had some brown hair underneath her signature blond locks. The complementary red carpet looks before the Bush twins lived very different lives really makes people miss early 2000s glamour.