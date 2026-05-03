'Ripped-A': Kelly Ripa's Fitness Transformation In Photos
Kelly Ripa has always been thin, but in 2025 and 2026, her body transformed. She might as well be called "Kelly Ripped-a" now, because she became so much more toned and covered in rippling muscles than she was before. From her defined arm muscles to her killer legs, Ripa's body is incredible. (It's no wonder she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are all over each other in public!) The "Live with Kelly and Mark" star credits her new look to a strict diet and fitness routine.
When Ripa is off the air, she spends a lot of her time exercising. Her celebrity trainer, Anna Kaiser, gave details on Ripa's workout routine in a January 2024 interview with Hello! "She usually works out six days a week," Kaiser told the outlet. "Even when she travels, she'll do the workouts virtually if she needs to. Everyone knows that is her hour, morning or evening, she gets 45 minutes in and that is her time."
In May 2024, Kaiser told Us Weekly that Ripa does a mix of different types of exercises, including athletic conditioning, intervals, strength training, flexibility, recovery, and more. Kaiser added, "She does not play and really commits to it. She has been committed to it for 13 years." When she shows off her body in tight and revealing clothing, it's so obvious how much she makes fitness a priority. We are drooling over these photos that show how fit she has become over the years.
Kelly Ripa's toned arms and legs
Kelly Ripa showed off her toned physique at the 98th Oscars on March 15, 2026. In a strapless, gold sequined gown, Ripa's big shoulder muscles, tight biceps, and muscled forearms are on full display. A short slit up the back of the dress hints at her equally toned legs, with her right calf showing how fit she is. She is glowing as she smiles on the red carpet, showing off her transformed body.
Kelly Ripa's impressive forearms
Kelly Ripa wore a gold sequined top with a black skirt at Family Equality's Night at the Pier on May 12, 2025, revealing her strong arm muscles. Veins are popping on her right arm in this picture, with visible muscles from her shoulder to her wrist. The sculpted muscles on her forearm are a sight to behold, with how defined they are. She looks like she could lift a car with those arms, and good for her!
Kelly Ripa's strong thighs
It's not just Kelly Ripa's arms that are body goals; her legs are just as strong and toned. At the 97th Annual Oscars on March 2, 2025, Ripa wore an orange wrap dress that highlighted her fabulous arms and chest muscles. When she walked, an upper leg slit also revealed her sharply defined legs, including cut thigh muscles and strong calves. Ripa is one strong woman, made even more obvious by the soft, feminine dress and nude heels.
Kelly Ripa's trim back
Even Kelly Ripa's back is toned and fit, which you can clearly see in a photo from the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. Ripa wore a sleeveless black sequined dress with an open back that was cut low on her hips. It revealed that the muscles in her back are strong and defined, matching her muscled arms and proving that she keeps her core fit. It's a wonder she doesn't show off her sculpted back more often, because it looks so good.
Kelly Ripa bares arms
Kelly Ripa has been consistently exercising for years, and it shows. For this picture taken at the 8th Annual New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala on September 26, 2019, Ripa bared her arms in a sleeveless blue dress with a mesh panel that highlighted her abs. Although her arms weren't quite as ripped as the pictures from 2025 and 2026, you can tell her muscles are still strong and just as used to holding dumbbells as designer purses.
Kelly Ripa shows off her beach body
Kelly Ripa revealed more of her body in a swimsuit picture at the beach with her husband, Mark Consuelos. She shared a picture on Instagram on January 7, 2024, wearing nothing but a black one-piece swimsuit as she leaned into her husband. Her shoulder and arm muscles looked toned, as did her hips and thighs. Even next to Consuelos' ripped abs and biceps, Ripa's body was on fire.