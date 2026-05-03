'Ripped-A': Kelly Ripa's Fitness Transformation In Photos

Kelly Ripa has always been thin, but in 2025 and 2026, her body transformed. She might as well be called "Kelly Ripped-a" now, because she became so much more toned and covered in rippling muscles than she was before. From her defined arm muscles to her killer legs, Ripa's body is incredible. (It's no wonder she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are all over each other in public!) The "Live with Kelly and Mark" star credits her new look to a strict diet and fitness routine.

When Ripa is off the air, she spends a lot of her time exercising. Her celebrity trainer, Anna Kaiser, gave details on Ripa's workout routine in a January 2024 interview with Hello! "She usually works out six days a week," Kaiser told the outlet. "Even when she travels, she'll do the workouts virtually if she needs to. Everyone knows that is her hour, morning or evening, she gets 45 minutes in and that is her time."

In May 2024, Kaiser told Us Weekly that Ripa does a mix of different types of exercises, including athletic conditioning, intervals, strength training, flexibility, recovery, and more. Kaiser added, "She does not play and really commits to it. She has been committed to it for 13 years." When she shows off her body in tight and revealing clothing, it's so obvious how much she makes fitness a priority. We are drooling over these photos that show how fit she has become over the years.