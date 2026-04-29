King Charles Makes Kaitlan Collins Burst Out Laughing In Playful Exchange

It's clear that King Charles III has won over at least one American during his latest U.S. state visit. A video of the king chatting with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has been getting traction on X. Everyone's saying the same thing: it looks like Collins genuinely enjoyed Charles' sense of humor in this silly moment.

King Charles meets himself! "Keep Trying" 😂👑 WATCH ALL angles! pic.twitter.com/3YllOrfWtj — Matt Friend (@themattfriend) April 28, 2026

In a February press briefing, Donald Trump got attention for suggesting that Collins has a penchant for frowning, saying (via The New York Times): "I don't think I've ever seen you smile. I've known you for 10 years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face." In the two months that followed, we've seen plenty of pics of Collins smiling that proved Trump wrong. And, seeing Collins laughing with Charles, it's surprising that anyone ever suggested that she's not big on smiling. The clip that's making the rounds online shows Charles meeting folks gathered at the White House. Comedian Matt Friend was among the crowd. "I've been working on an impersonation of you. It's not bad. I've been trying to study you," Friend said in his best Charles accent, per Parade. Charles' reply? "Keep trying. We'll award you marks of merit." His swift comeback inspired laughter from the crowd, and Collins seemed genuinely tickled, even clapping as she laughed.