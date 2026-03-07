7 Pics Of Kaitlan Collins Smiling That Prove Donald Trump Wrong

CNN's Kaitlan Collins is no stranger to getting under Donald Trump's skin while being on the receiving end of his outbursts. However, one of his grossest attacks came in early February 2026, when he escalated their feud and insulted Collins for never smiling. Collins, the chief White House correspondent for CNN, had just asked Trump a question about the Epstein Files and what Trump would say to the victims who feel justice hasn't yet been served. Trump's response was to lambast Collins for being too serious and unfriendly, apparently.

"You are the worst reporter," Trump spewed (via The New York Times). "I don't think I've ever seen you smile. I've known you for 10 years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth." Unsurprisingly, it was Trump who wasn't telling the truth because Collins is a big smiler. Red carpets, awards shows, gala events, charity outings; everywhere she goes, Collins has a huge smile on her face. It's easy to see why, as the veteran reporter has gone through a stunning face transformation over the years, while her impressive CNN salary has her living one seriously lavish lifestyle.

Collins later explained why she wasn't smiling during the press conference when she sat down with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" on February 17. "I don't think it's a controversial opinion that you shouldn't smile when you're asking questions about a sex trafficker and sexual assault victims," Collins said. "I do indeed smile, when it's appropriate." She's not kidding, either. Collins often flashes her brilliant smile.