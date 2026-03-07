7 Pics Of Kaitlan Collins Smiling That Prove Donald Trump Wrong
CNN's Kaitlan Collins is no stranger to getting under Donald Trump's skin while being on the receiving end of his outbursts. However, one of his grossest attacks came in early February 2026, when he escalated their feud and insulted Collins for never smiling. Collins, the chief White House correspondent for CNN, had just asked Trump a question about the Epstein Files and what Trump would say to the victims who feel justice hasn't yet been served. Trump's response was to lambast Collins for being too serious and unfriendly, apparently.
"You are the worst reporter," Trump spewed (via The New York Times). "I don't think I've ever seen you smile. I've known you for 10 years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth." Unsurprisingly, it was Trump who wasn't telling the truth because Collins is a big smiler. Red carpets, awards shows, gala events, charity outings; everywhere she goes, Collins has a huge smile on her face. It's easy to see why, as the veteran reporter has gone through a stunning face transformation over the years, while her impressive CNN salary has her living one seriously lavish lifestyle.
Collins later explained why she wasn't smiling during the press conference when she sat down with Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" on February 17. "I don't think it's a controversial opinion that you shouldn't smile when you're asking questions about a sex trafficker and sexual assault victims," Collins said. "I do indeed smile, when it's appropriate." She's not kidding, either. Collins often flashes her brilliant smile.
Kaitlan Collins was excited to walk the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys
Kaitlan Collins appeared to be having a great time as she walked the red carpet at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2026. The CNN journalist was beaming as she stunned in a burgundy dress while other celebrities wore some questionable outfits. She smiled while she posed for photos alongside her rumored boyfriend, photographer Emilio Madrid. All in all, it seemed that Collins had an enjoyable evening and got to take her mind off doing her unenviable job of trying to hold powerful people accountable for their actions.
Kaitlan Collins had fun at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner
Kaitlan Collins certainly knows how to rock a little black dress, and it was clear from the broad smile on her face that she was living it up in her LBD at the 2025 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held at the Washington Hilton in April 2025. Was Collins smiling because she got to spend the night with her respected peers and colleagues? Perhaps. Or possibly it's because she knew Donald Trump had (at the time) sworn off ever attending the annual gala full of political reporters and therefore she wouldn't be running into him at any point in the evening.
Kaitlan Collins enjoyed being honored at the Time100 Next Gala in 2024
There was quite a bit of joy on Kaitlan Collins' face when she walked the carpet at the Time100 Next Gala in October 2024 in New York City. The CNN newswoman was honored at the prestigious event, which Time says recognizes "emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership." Collins clearly appreciated the honor since the only thing brighter than her fiery red dress was her smile.
Kaitlan Collins was smiling right before a White House press conference
Being on the red carpet isn't the only time we've seen the CNN star smile. She also often flashes her pearly whites when she's in Washington, D.C. This photo shows Collins smiling warmly at a fellow journalist while in the East Wing of the White House in February 2025 just before the start of a joint press conference between Donald Trump and former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. It seems that Collins is no stranger to smiling whenever she isn't in the presence of the President.
Kaitlan Collins was all smiles at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors
Before Donald Trump slapped his name on the Kennedy Center, the annual Kennedy Center Honors gala was an event filled with joy and warmth. Kaitlan Collins walked the carpet at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors the year before Trump's disastrous and egotistical rebrand that cost the esteemed venue its reputation. She seemed to be having a great time celebrating what would be the end of an era, even if she didn't know it yet.
Kaitlan Collins was beaming while hanging out with Ariana Madix
Kaitlan Collins must have been a big "Vanderpump Rules" fan (or at least as fascinated by the Scandoval drama as the rest of the country) because she couldn't have been more excited to hang out with Ariana Madix in April 2023. The beautiful TV personalities were all smiles as they posed for photos at a party hosted by their mutual talent agency, CAA, ahead of the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend in Washington, D.C. Both Madix and Collins were beaming and dazzling in their colorful ensembles while still enjoying the calmness of the Biden administration.
Kaitlan Collins shined bright on the red carpet at the CNN Heros gala
Back in December 2023, the last year that Kaitlan Collins wasn't considered to be some sort of enemy to the administration, the talented CNN journalist seemed hopeful and relaxed at the 17th Annual CNN Heroes gala. The inspiring, star-studded tribute to people who make the world a better place was held at The American Museum of Natural History, and Collins lit the place up with her gleaming smile that sparkled nearly as brightly as her glittering earrings.