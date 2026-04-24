The List's Photo Editor Gave Kaitlan Collins A Fox News Glam Look

As a news anchor for CNN, Kaitlan Collins likely doesn't feel the pressure or desire to dabble in MAGA style trends the way folks working at Fox News do. She clearly hasn't gone under the knife or syringe to dabble in the Mar-A-Lago face trend, and she definitely hasn't fallen victim to Republican makeup like her nemesis Karoline Leavitt has. But, what if she did get inspired by the heavy hair extensions, caked-on contour, and massive false lashes that look like they'd impair your ability to blink? If you've ever questioned what Collins might look like if she sat in the anchor chair over at Fox News, then let's just say, "great minds think alike." So, with the help of a Static Media photo editor, a bit of Photoshop magic, and plenty of beauty inspo from the folks at Fox News, we've put what Collins might look like with a MAGA makeover to the test — and it's actually not as bad of a look for her as you might think.

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Perhaps it's a sign that Collins can pull off anything, but some heavy makeup and a Leavitt-esque blowout and haircut really does work for her. Collins' glamorous look at the 2026 Oscars Vanity Fair party surely left Leavitt fuming. Yet, a photo of Collins with her fresh tan and orange and gold dress from the big night with some bolder makeup and voluminous locks that the press secretary would surely approve of doesn't look half bad.