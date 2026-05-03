Where Charlie Sheen And Denise Richards Stand Years After Their Divorce
It was during a now-infamous 2011 interview with Andrea Canning that "Hot Shots!" star Charlie Sheen emphatically declared his penchant for winning (something the internet promptly took and ran with). In reality, though, Sheen was on a bit of a losing streak at the time. What had been a prolonged and often very public meltdown had spelled the end of his time on "Two and a Half Men," not to mention his marriage to Brooke Mueller. Not only that, but Sheen's marriage to "Wild Things" star Denise Richards had similarly ended in conspicuous fashion just a few years earlier. While Sheen appears to have largely cleaned up his act since then, the dramatic nature of his split from Richards — as well as the fact that they share two children together — begs the question: Just where do the two actors stand today?
After all, filing for divorce from your husband while you're pregnant with your second child together certainly sends a message — and that's exactly what Richards did in 2005. The two were able to put their differences aside long enough to both be present for the birth of their second daughter, Lola Sheen, but still went through with the divorce, which was effectively finalized in 2006. However, Sheen and Richards' messiest moments didn't stop there.
In the ensuing custody battle, Richards moved to limit Sheen's access to their daughters, alleging (among other things) "inappropriate" internet activity on his part (per CBS News). Years later, in 2015, Sheen railed against Richards in a since-deleted social media tirade in which he called her an "evil terrorist sack of landfill rash." The following year, Richards sued Sheen, accusing him of underpaying his child support. Then, in 2018, Richards invited Sheen to her wedding to second husband Aaron Phypers. Wait, what?
Despite everything, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards maintain a cordial relationship
Yes, despite all the historical animosity between the ex-spouses, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards have seemingly managed to rebuild a cordial relationship. This was undoubtedly helped by the fact that Sheen managed to kick his well-documented drug problems in 2017, and has reportedly been sober ever since. Discussing her decision to invite Sheen to her 2018 wedding during a 2019 episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards said (via People), "No matter what's gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I. Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn't care. It's just — it is what it is." Granted, Sheen ultimately declined to attend the ceremony.
However, this isn't to say things have been entirely drama-free in recent years. In 2021, for example, Sheen and Richards' elder daughter, Sami Sheen, left Richards' home and moved into Sheen's after describing her mother's household as an "abusive" one on social media (per People). Speaking of Sami, she began creating content on OnlyFans after turning 18 in 2022, which reportedly resulted in further tension between her parents (per Page Six).
Still, by and large, Sheen and Richards seem willing to put their tumultuous past behind them. In February 2025, Richards told People, "Charlie is always invited to holiday dinners," adding that his other ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, and his sons were also welcome. "I'm always, the more the merrier. I want everyone to get along and everyone to be peaceful," she said at the time. She put her money where her mouth is in September of that year, joining Sheen and smiling with him on the red carpet for the Netflix docuseries, "aka Charlie Sheen."