Where Charlie Sheen And Denise Richards Stand Years After Their Divorce

It was during a now-infamous 2011 interview with Andrea Canning that "Hot Shots!" star Charlie Sheen emphatically declared his penchant for winning (something the internet promptly took and ran with). In reality, though, Sheen was on a bit of a losing streak at the time. What had been a prolonged and often very public meltdown had spelled the end of his time on "Two and a Half Men," not to mention his marriage to Brooke Mueller. Not only that, but Sheen's marriage to "Wild Things" star Denise Richards had similarly ended in conspicuous fashion just a few years earlier. While Sheen appears to have largely cleaned up his act since then, the dramatic nature of his split from Richards — as well as the fact that they share two children together — begs the question: Just where do the two actors stand today?

After all, filing for divorce from your husband while you're pregnant with your second child together certainly sends a message — and that's exactly what Richards did in 2005. The two were able to put their differences aside long enough to both be present for the birth of their second daughter, Lola Sheen, but still went through with the divorce, which was effectively finalized in 2006. However, Sheen and Richards' messiest moments didn't stop there.

In the ensuing custody battle, Richards moved to limit Sheen's access to their daughters, alleging (among other things) "inappropriate" internet activity on his part (per CBS News). Years later, in 2015, Sheen railed against Richards in a since-deleted social media tirade in which he called her an "evil terrorist sack of landfill rash." The following year, Richards sued Sheen, accusing him of underpaying his child support. Then, in 2018, Richards invited Sheen to her wedding to second husband Aaron Phypers. Wait, what?