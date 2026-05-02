Hoda Kotb Looks Simply Stunning Without Makeup

Hoda Kotb stopped wearing makeup every day after she left her permanent position at the "Today" show in January 2025. That February, she told People, "I have worn makeup probably three times since I've left the 'Today' show and I've been gone for almost two months." Despite the staggering salary Kotb earned from broadcast journalism and the industry's careful attention to looks, she felt relieved to not obsess over her looks all the time. "But I don't notice anymore," she said, referring to her appearance. "My kids are like, 'Mom, you look crazy right now.' But you know what? I'm happy." The retired journalist established her wellness app Joy 101 after her departure from NBC, and she seems to be glowing from the career change.

In October 2025, Joy 101 posted an Instagram Reel showing Kotb's daily routine. Kotb looked very fresh without makeup on. The former anchor showcased the smooth skin on her cheeks and chin, and the lines on her forehead and around her mouth were really only noticeable when she spoke. Kotb's eyebrows had a natural arch to them, which goes well with makeup looks catered to that shape or makeup-free appearances.

Fans commented on Kotb's stunning transformation from working on her wellness brand. One wrote, "Joy is a lens we can choose to look through. You exude joy and shine because of it. So beautiful," followed by a clapping emoji. Other users called Kotb inspirational and complimented her for balancing work and motherhood.