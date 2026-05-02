Hoda Kotb Looks Simply Stunning Without Makeup
Hoda Kotb stopped wearing makeup every day after she left her permanent position at the "Today" show in January 2025. That February, she told People, "I have worn makeup probably three times since I've left the 'Today' show and I've been gone for almost two months." Despite the staggering salary Kotb earned from broadcast journalism and the industry's careful attention to looks, she felt relieved to not obsess over her looks all the time. "But I don't notice anymore," she said, referring to her appearance. "My kids are like, 'Mom, you look crazy right now.' But you know what? I'm happy." The retired journalist established her wellness app Joy 101 after her departure from NBC, and she seems to be glowing from the career change.
In October 2025, Joy 101 posted an Instagram Reel showing Kotb's daily routine. Kotb looked very fresh without makeup on. The former anchor showcased the smooth skin on her cheeks and chin, and the lines on her forehead and around her mouth were really only noticeable when she spoke. Kotb's eyebrows had a natural arch to them, which goes well with makeup looks catered to that shape or makeup-free appearances.
Fans commented on Kotb's stunning transformation from working on her wellness brand. One wrote, "Joy is a lens we can choose to look through. You exude joy and shine because of it. So beautiful," followed by a clapping emoji. Other users called Kotb inspirational and complimented her for balancing work and motherhood.
It took some time for Kotb to embrace her bare face
After many years as a news anchor, Hoda Kotb might look unrecognizable without makeup, but she seems to enjoy sporting a bare face. However, it took her quite some time to embrace her natural beauty. On a 2010 episode of the "Today" show, viewers saw what it's like for Kotb and her long-time friend Kathie Lee Gifford to get their makeup done behind the scenes. Although Kotb's skin was flawless without makeup, she told viewers, "I'm 45. I feel self-conscious. ... I'm just being honest, so there."
Eventually, the former "Today" show host realized that beauty isn't tied to wearing makeup. In a 2025 interview with Parade, Kotb shared her thoughts on the unseen things that impact someone's beauty. "There's a girl who can walk in a room with no makeup on, just fresh face cream on simple classic outfit, and all eyes are [on] her," she said. "Why? It's because she walks in knowing that there's a good kind of aura around her."