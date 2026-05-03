Health Issues Ashton Kutcher Has Dealt With

Ashton Kutcher has had a pretty tumultuous career, with some massive high points — such as his role as Michael Kelso on "That '70s Show" — and devastating low points, such as the embarrassing affair that led to his divorce from Demi Moore. As his personal dramas and scandals played out in the public eye, those low points began to impact his career, and his 2026 horror series "The Beauty" was met with either indifference or contempt. The failure of Kutcher's comeback attempt proved his reputation had soured. Sadly, through it all, Kutcher has faced some serious challenges to his health.

The actor – who has been married to former co-star Mila Kunis since July 2015 – has had to contend with some serious, potentially life-threatening medical issues throughout his career which very nearly cost him everything. Among them was a bout of a rare form of vasculitis, an autoimmune condition that Kutcher said caused him to lose his sight, hearing, and his mobility. The actor revealed his experiences with the illness during an episode of "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge" back in 2022, and explained just how bad it got.

"Two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium. It took me like a year to build it all back up," Kutcher shared (via People), adding, "You don't really appreciate it until it's gone." According to the Mayo Clinic, vasculitis has various forms, but is characterized by an inflammation of the blood vessels that can lead to organ damage. Realizing the severity of his condition, Kutcher said that he felt "lucky to be alive."