Pics Of Kris Jenner's Best-Dressed Moments From Her 60s

As the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, Kris Jenner lives a lavish life. Maybe that's how she can afford to be one of those celebrities with age-defying looks – she turned 70 on November 5, 2025 – and her fashion choices play no small part in this. Despite her age and the fact that she's a mother of six and grandmother of thirteen, Jenner is a bona fide fashionista. You won't see many grandparents wearing Valentino and shopping at the Hermes store, as Jenner does!

"Fashion has always told a really big story in my life," Jenner told Vogue in May 2022. She added that, at this later point in her life, she loves finding outfits that look cool and make her feel good. "One of the things you really want to eliminate is the feeling of being uncomfortable," Jenner said. In other words, no, fashion is not pain, at least when you're in your 60s.

Jenner has managed to balance looking good, making a statement, and being comfortable over the years, even as a sexagenarian. From black, punk-inspired pieces to Barbie pink and so much in between, here are some of Jenner's best-dressed moments from her 60s.