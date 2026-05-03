Pics Of Kris Jenner's Best-Dressed Moments From Her 60s
As the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, Kris Jenner lives a lavish life. Maybe that's how she can afford to be one of those celebrities with age-defying looks – she turned 70 on November 5, 2025 – and her fashion choices play no small part in this. Despite her age and the fact that she's a mother of six and grandmother of thirteen, Jenner is a bona fide fashionista. You won't see many grandparents wearing Valentino and shopping at the Hermes store, as Jenner does!
"Fashion has always told a really big story in my life," Jenner told Vogue in May 2022. She added that, at this later point in her life, she loves finding outfits that look cool and make her feel good. "One of the things you really want to eliminate is the feeling of being uncomfortable," Jenner said. In other words, no, fashion is not pain, at least when you're in your 60s.
Jenner has managed to balance looking good, making a statement, and being comfortable over the years, even as a sexagenarian. From black, punk-inspired pieces to Barbie pink and so much in between, here are some of Jenner's best-dressed moments from her 60s.
Kris Jenner's gorgeous yellow coatdress
Kris Jenner went all out for the premiere of her daughter Kim Kardashian's Hulu series "All's Fair" on October 16, 2025. In a photo from the event, Jenner stands next to her daughter, stealing all the attention with a gorgeous yellow coatdress over black tights, accessorized with a big black belt and black gloves. Jenner's stunning diamond earrings and matching necklace made her shine on the red carpet alongside her daughter.
Kris Jenner's classy brown suit
Kris Jenner even looks great when she's shopping for clothes to help her look great. The reality TV star looked casually chic in a brown suit with wide-legged pants and heels on October 23, 2025, outside a Hermes store in London. She was photographed wearing oversized black sunglasses and several rings on her fingers, confidently strutting in the rain while someone on her team held an umbrella over her head. Jenner certainly doesn't look like she was one month from turning 70 in this photo.
Kris Jenner's shimmery dress
Even the stars weren't shining as bright as Kris Jenner's Oscar de la Renta dress at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024. She looked as glamorous as a movie star in this nude dress, which was covered in pretty silver flowers and other embellishments, with a matching silver fringe down her hips and legs and over her arms and wrists. Jenner's short bob highlighted her dangling diamond earrings in this gorgeous ensemble.
Kris Jenner's navy blue jumpsuit
Kris Jenner looked powerful in a Tommy Hilfiger navy pantsuit paired with a pretty light-blue ruffle opera coat with dramatic tulle shoulders at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019. The most striking feature of the ensemble, though, may have been Jenner's platinum blonde wig. At the time, Jenner told E! News that her daughter, Kylie Jenner, encouraged her to go blonde that day. "Well, a couple of hours ago Kylie decided that I should be blonde," Jenner told the outlet. "So that was wild! She was like, 'Mom, there's no black hair tonight. You're going as a blonde.'" It definitely worked.
Kris Jenner's sequin blue coat
Even in her late 60s, Kris Jenner was a magnificent addition to Paris Fashion Week, where she took part in the "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth" show on October 1, 2023. Jenner sparkled in her gorgeous outfit, a long coatdress covered in dark blue sequins with prominent shoulders. She didn't need much jewelry for this stunning outfit, but she did have a ring on her finger and earrings that matched her dark blue outfit. She is one gorgeous mama!
Kris Jenner's black gown with silver flowers
Kris Jenner wore a beautiful Elie Saab gown to the Baby2Baby Gala on November 12, 2022. The show-stopping, floor-length black gown was gorgeous, with embroidered silver flowers and sparkling sequins throughout. Jenner was clearly feeling confident about her striking look, as she posed with a huge smile on her face and a sassy hand on her hip. This style certainly made a statement.
Kris Jenner's one-shoulder yellow dress
Kris Jenner often wears dark colors, so seeing her in a pastel yellow dress is a breath of fresh air. She looked like royalty in this pale yellow gown at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022, which was designed by Oscar de la Renta. Jenner was proud of the piece, telling Vogue at the time, "He has made a very beautiful yellow dress for me to wear tonight — one shoulder, glamorous. Very regal." We couldn't agree more. With the one-shoulder sash, the sequin trim on the uneven hem, the long white gloves, and a sparkly silver clutch purse, Jenner looked ready for a royal ball.
Kris Jenner's black studded dress with straps
Kris Jenner embraced a punk sort of style at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast on December 9, 2015. She looked amazing in a short black dress covered with black straps and silver studs. Jenner completed the monochrome ensemble with black tights and black heels. Even her hair fit the look, with her short black strands styled in a messy way over one eye. It proves that even in your 60s, you can embrace rock 'n' roll.
Kris Jenner's take on Barbiecore
How cute was Kris Jenner in this bright pink Barbiecore outfit? Jenner wore an oversized hot pink dress that draped over her body in a relaxed, yet chic way. She paired it with a matching handbag and pink studded heels at "The Kardashians" premiere on April 7, 2022, all designed by Valentino. Her accessories were gorgeous as well, with a huge necklace, dazzling bracelets, and sparkling diamond earrings. This bright pop of color is so gorgeous on Jenner.