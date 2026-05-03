Landman Star Ali Larter Used To Have Side Bangs & It Transformed Her Look

With the growing success of "Landman," many fans are intent on digging up throwback photos of the cast, especially Ali Larter, who has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. The actor, who plays Angela Norris, got her start in the 1990s and early 2000s appearing in hit movies like "Varsity Blues" and "Legally Blonde." However, what's even more shocking than how good Larter looks today, possibly thanks to plastic surgery, is how one tiny hair tweak altered her look. As you can see from the photo on the left, Larter used to rock a side bang situation, which completely changed the shape of her face.

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The shot was taken at the 1999 premiere of the Melissa Joan Hart-led "Drive Me Crazy," while on the right is an image from the 2026 Actor Awards. It could be the winning combo of youth and immaculate chunky bangs, but 1999 Larter is giving us major Elle Fanning vibes. Of course, her updated look is gorgeous too. She seems to have simply taken the bangs and grown them out. Understandably, with her profile growing due to "Landman," fans are craving more Larter and digging through her career to scratch that itch.