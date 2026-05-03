Landman Star Ali Larter Used To Have Side Bangs & It Transformed Her Look
With the growing success of "Landman," many fans are intent on digging up throwback photos of the cast, especially Ali Larter, who has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. The actor, who plays Angela Norris, got her start in the 1990s and early 2000s appearing in hit movies like "Varsity Blues" and "Legally Blonde." However, what's even more shocking than how good Larter looks today, possibly thanks to plastic surgery, is how one tiny hair tweak altered her look. As you can see from the photo on the left, Larter used to rock a side bang situation, which completely changed the shape of her face.
The shot was taken at the 1999 premiere of the Melissa Joan Hart-led "Drive Me Crazy," while on the right is an image from the 2026 Actor Awards. It could be the winning combo of youth and immaculate chunky bangs, but 1999 Larter is giving us major Elle Fanning vibes. Of course, her updated look is gorgeous too. She seems to have simply taken the bangs and grown them out. Understandably, with her profile growing due to "Landman," fans are craving more Larter and digging through her career to scratch that itch.
Fans can't get enough of Ali Larter throwbacks
Though Ali Larter has played a wide range of roles from Clear Rivers in "Final Destination" to Angela Norris in "Landman," there is one role that fans are consistently rediscovering. For those looking for vintage Larter, look no further than "Heroes," NBC's hit show from 2006. Impressively, the superhero sci-fi drama was ranked as the number one most sought after show on the Apple TV store as of April 2026. Of course, Larter might not be the only reason fans are returning to the beloved series, as "Heroes" also launched the careers of Hayden Panettiere and Zachary Quinto.
One of the many reasons the cast of "Landman" looks so familiar is because of just how ubiquitous their careers have been, especially Larter's. It doesn't hurt that her stint on "Heroes" involved her playing several characters, allowing for plenty of screentime. Though, sadly, she's not rocking her swooping side bangs in the show, it hardly matters, since fans appreciate every era of Larter's career. Those who want a healthy dose of the actor's former hairstyle should stick to her pre-2000s work. But considering all things 1990s and 2000s are making a comeback, perhaps it's only a matter of time until Larter brings back the side bangs and transforms again.