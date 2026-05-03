Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Reportedly Has A Secret Daughter. Here's What We Know

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is sadly no stranger to legal troubles. However, with his March 2026 arrest at a New Hampshire private school, one may be wondering what he was doing there of all places. According to reports from The Concord Monitor, he stated that he was the parent of a possible future student. It appears that unbeknownst to the public, and Cher, Elijah had a secret daughter who is 15 years old as of writing.

An anonymous source told The Daily Enquirer in April 2026 that Elijah's father Gregg Allman "has known for the whole time — the whole 15 years — but only decided to tell people in 2021 as he was having issues." The source also claimed that Cher confirmed the truth about her granddaughter by directly talking to the mother. Furthermore, they suggested that Elijah kept his daughter a secret because of his tumultuous relationship with Cher. The insider explained that due to Elijah arrests and subsequent court cases, the mother is now focused on keeping Cher's granddaughter away from Elijah for the time being.

Later in April, the identity of Cher's granddaughter and who her mother is were revealed in an interview with The Sun. Kayti Edwards told the outlet about her and Elijah's daughter, Ever, and said that after Elijah's 2025 drug overdose and subsequent hospitalization, "Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess." Edwards, whose step-grandmother is another legend, Julie Andrews, described Cher's shock at discovering the truth, though, "She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn't know if it was just crazy talk." Edwards added how her husband really raised Ever, as Elijah was not a present figure in her life.