Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Reportedly Has A Secret Daughter. Here's What We Know
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is sadly no stranger to legal troubles. However, with his March 2026 arrest at a New Hampshire private school, one may be wondering what he was doing there of all places. According to reports from The Concord Monitor, he stated that he was the parent of a possible future student. It appears that unbeknownst to the public, and Cher, Elijah had a secret daughter who is 15 years old as of writing.
An anonymous source told The Daily Enquirer in April 2026 that Elijah's father Gregg Allman "has known for the whole time — the whole 15 years — but only decided to tell people in 2021 as he was having issues." The source also claimed that Cher confirmed the truth about her granddaughter by directly talking to the mother. Furthermore, they suggested that Elijah kept his daughter a secret because of his tumultuous relationship with Cher. The insider explained that due to Elijah arrests and subsequent court cases, the mother is now focused on keeping Cher's granddaughter away from Elijah for the time being.
Later in April, the identity of Cher's granddaughter and who her mother is were revealed in an interview with The Sun. Kayti Edwards told the outlet about her and Elijah's daughter, Ever, and said that after Elijah's 2025 drug overdose and subsequent hospitalization, "Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess." Edwards, whose step-grandmother is another legend, Julie Andrews, described Cher's shock at discovering the truth, though, "She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn't know if it was just crazy talk." Edwards added how her husband really raised Ever, as Elijah was not a present figure in her life.
Since learning about her, Cher has reportedly met Allman's daughter
In her sit-down with The Sun, Kayti Edwards said that a few months after Cher learned about Ever, the mother and daughter spent time at the "Strong Enough" singer's house in Malibu. Edwards gushed about how welcoming and sweet Cher was, and how she sent Ever Christmas and birthday gifts. Edwards was also on the same page as Cher about Elijah Blue Allman wanting to have a father-daughter relationship with Ever: "He needs to get back to being the guy I once knew, and Cher agrees."
Cher and Allman have seemingly had a very strained relationship even since he was a child. Allman described being sent away to boarding school and subsequently developing a drug habit. Allman also claimed he clashed with Cher because the "Believe" singer did not like his then-girlfriend and future wife, Marieangela King. After Allman's 2026 arrest, Cher filed a new petition for conservatorship. She first filed for a conservatorship of Allman in 2023, then withdrew the petition in 2024. According to the 2026 court documents, Cher stated Allman "is unable to manage his financial resources and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence" because of ongoing mental health-related struggles and addiction (via People). A California judge denied the petition on April 24, 2026.
Whatever Cher's attitude was about their relationship, the couple did not last. Allman originally filed for divorce in 2021, the couple reconciled in 2024, and then King filed for divorce from Allman in 2025. As of this writing, the divorce has not been finalized, and Allman is being held in a psychiatric facility in New Hampshire.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).