Inside Princess Charlotte's Relationship With Her Dad Prince William

When it comes to public behavior, the royal family can be strict. Even royal children have to follow crazy rules, and for generations, royal parents were expected to present a formal and arguably distant dynamic with their kids when out and about. Once upon a time, we might not see a future king and his young child joke around on social media or share a hug at a sporting event, but Princess Charlotte's dynamic with dad Prince William is a different story. The two royals seem to have a genuinely lovely and fun bond.

Charlotte, born on May 2, 2015, has certainly encouraged her dad to let his hair down. While visiting Blackpool Park in 2019, William shared that he learned how to style Charlotte's tresses via YouTube. As reported by People, when Princess Catherine asked him if he tried to braid Charlotte's hair yet, he responded, "I can do ponytail, but that's about it as I don't have enough hair to practice on!"

Time and time again, William has spoken fondly about his only daughter. Per 5 News, when he was asked about Princess Charlotte just a few months after her birth, he replied, "She's been a little joy ... of heaven." Some years later, when he participated in an Instagram Q&A round for 2021 The Earthshot Prize, Prince William was asked whether or not he believes in unicorns, and this reminded him of Charlotte. He promptly responded (via Access Hollywood), "Well, I think, if you talk to my daughter, she'd say they're real." Suffice it to say, Princess Charlotte's relationship with Prince William sure is a delightful one.