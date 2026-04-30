HGTV Star Jenny Marrs Inspires Fans With Soulful Message On Surviving Grief

Navigating loss is difficult, but HGTV star Jenny Marrs seems to have a knack for connecting with her audience, even through the pain. In yet another example of how relatable Marrs can be, she took to Instagram on April 30 to commemorate a somber anniversary: the death of a dear friend. Starting her post with the chilling, "My body remembered before I looked at the date on the calendar," Marrs then dives into what it was like to learn the news that her beloved neighbor Bob Hawn had passed away. However, it was her shared words of wisdom that truly resonated with fans.

The post includes a carousel of photos, starting with an image of Hawn. Relying heavily on her ardent faith, Marrs includes photos and excerpts about church and community. One quote touching on all of the above Marrs attributes is attributed to Hawn. "He told me countless times, 'Jen, my name's already written in the book. I can't control my beginning or my end ... My job in the in-between is to simply live and love well.'"

Marrs herself also had some soulful words, "So much is out of our control and that's okay." Perhaps tapping into the lessons Marrs has learned from her own tragedies, she ended her post with, "Let's choose to live and love well today in honor of my unlikely and dearly missed friend." This message seemed to stick with her fans, as many commenters found her words helpful and hopeful.