Throwback Pics Of Shakira With Dark Hair From The '90s

There's no doubt that the Colombian singer's hair has always been impressive — Shakira's stylist, Kim Kimble, even released her own curly hair brand in 2022. While these products give her golden tendrils the volume and moisture they need, they undoubtedly also helped keep her curls protected when Shakira revealed her brand-new look in 2021, after dying her locks red. However, not all of these changes have been intentional. Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl performance hair was almost a complete disaster after she accidentally dyed it black at home. However, the "Waka Waka" hitmaker doesn't inherently hate her darker natural color either. In a 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan, Shakira opened up about how her transformation had nothing to do with appealing to a bigger audience.

Rather, "I just wanted to see my hair a different way. I changed my hair many different ways throughout my career. I love dark hair." But returning to her roots may not be in the cards for her any time soon either. As she acknowledged, "I sometimes miss my super-shiny black, dark hair. It never got to be the same because once you put bleach on your hair, it just never shines the same way." Luckily her lighter locks can at least emulate that glow — even if tackling the damage is an uphill battle. Even so, there's no denying that regardless of what hair color Shakira chooses, she always manages to drive the crowds "Loca."