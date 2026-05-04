Rare Times Carrie Underwood Has Embraced Her Natural Hair Texture
From a face transformation that's been wild to see to a body that looks totally different from her "American Idol" days, we've all watched Carrie Underwood change and grow throughout her decades in the public eye. Through it all, though, we haven't seen much of her natural hair. We've grown accustomed to seeing Underwood rocking a fresh blowout, long, loose waves she clearly achieved with a curling iron, and sometimes even some cheap-looking hair extensions. Yet, on the rare occasion that she lets her hair do its thing, we find ourselves wondering why she doesn't do it more often.
Curly hair can be difficult to maintain. From keeping your locks moisturized and getting the pattern to be consistent all over to keeping frizz at bay, letting your hair's natural texture free is often a lot more complicated than simply taking a hot tool to your locks. This is likely one of the reasons Underwood doesn't usually embrace her hair's texture. There have been several occasions when we've gotten a peek at Underwood's hair when she keeps the blowdryer and curling iron packed away. And, pics of these occasions show that her natural hair is as envy-inducing as her voice.
She sometimes let her curls loose on American Idol
Today, there's no question that Carrie Underwood is a superstar. In 2005, though, she was just a hopeful on "American Idol." During her season's "Hollywood Week," the star smiled for the camera in a plain t-shirt, minimal makeup, and her curls on full display. It seems like Underwood's haircut at the time definitely helped to bring out her mane's volume. And, while she hasn't rocked it in years, this shorter, curl-friendly cut definitely worked for the star and may even be worth revisiting decades later.
She first appeared on our TV screens with her curls in tow
Today, we're used to seeing Carrie Underwood with smoothed-out locks. When she first appeared on our screens during "American Idol" auditions, however, she sported her natural curls. She even had the straightened face-framing bangs that were one of the quintessential styles of the early aughts. Paired with a layered lacy cami, this look was peak 2005, and it actually worked for Underwood. When she shared a video of her audition on Instagram in 2025, one fan commented, "I love your hair like this!" We have to agree.
Farm life inspires her to let her hair down
When she's not busy singing or judging other singers' pipes on "American Idol," Carrie Underwood can often be found on her farm in Tennessee. And, what better time to let your hair flow freely than on the farm? In 2025, she shared an Instagram video of her hanging out with some fluffy friends in her barn. And, the sheep weren't the only ones rocking curls for the occasion. Underwood's laidback look felt extra easy breezy thanks to her wavy locks that didn't seem to have the help of a curling iron.
She won American Idol with her hair in its natural state
Carrie Underwood's natural talent earned her the "American Idol" title, so it's only fitting that her natural curls accompanied her onstage for the "American Idol Finale: Results Show." She sported long curls with her maxi dress for the very special occasion. These curls looked a bit different than they usually do and appeared to have had a bit of help from a crimper or some other hot tool to make them camera-ready. Even so, she was clearly embracing something closer to her natural look for the big night.
She hit the basketball court with a curly lob
Carrie Underwood has certainly had her fair share of high profile performances in major venues by now. Fresh off the "American Idol" stage in 2005, on the other hand, it's safe to assume that the star was more than a little bit nervous to sing the national anthem at the NBA Finals. It was clear that Underwood was a newbie in the world of stardom. She looked down-to-earth sporting a cut up, off-the-shoulder NBA Finals t-shirt and her undone hair texture in a shoulder-length haircut.
Her natural hair texture pairs perfectly with her natural hair color
In 2025, Carrie Underwood made a return to her natural hair color after 30 years, and it was simply stunning. And, this darker blonde shade looked even better when paired with her undone, wavy locks. She shared two pics on Instagram where she posed with giant squash she grew in her garden. And, between the color and the waves, the easygoing vibes of this hair moment definitely worked for the star.
She brought her blonde waves to a live Q&A
The coupling of Carrie Underwood's undyed hair color and texture surely had its fair share of fans. It's more common, though, to see her with her usual light blonde shade. In 2020, she hosted a live Q&A on Instagram. She looked laidback for the occasion in distressed jeans and a floral top. She added to the easygoing vibes with her deep side part and wavy locks. This may be a sign that during the COVID-10 lockdown, Underwood gave her hair a break and let it do its thing more frequently.
She seemingly sometime styles her curls a bit
Carrie Underwood doesn't show off her natural hair often, but when she does, it looks like she's got a curly girl routine she uses to keep her curls looking their best. On occasion, though, it looks like she may spruce up her waves with the help of a curling iron. Such was the case in a 2022 Instagram video she shared to promote her upcoming Stagecoach performance. Underwood's locks looked lovely and appeared to be her natural curl pattern with some help from hot tools.
Her mane went au naturel for an Easter video
In 2021, Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to tease her special Easter performance. The star looked stunning with smooth, perfectly defined curls. This texture looked to be her hair's own pattern — likely with a bit of extra definition added with a curling wand. Regardless of how she achieved this particular look, it definitely made her shine. In fact, this particular hairstyle is definitely one she should try sporting more often.