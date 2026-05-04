Rare Times Carrie Underwood Has Embraced Her Natural Hair Texture

From a face transformation that's been wild to see to a body that looks totally different from her "American Idol" days, we've all watched Carrie Underwood change and grow throughout her decades in the public eye. Through it all, though, we haven't seen much of her natural hair. We've grown accustomed to seeing Underwood rocking a fresh blowout, long, loose waves she clearly achieved with a curling iron, and sometimes even some cheap-looking hair extensions. Yet, on the rare occasion that she lets her hair do its thing, we find ourselves wondering why she doesn't do it more often.

Curly hair can be difficult to maintain. From keeping your locks moisturized and getting the pattern to be consistent all over to keeping frizz at bay, letting your hair's natural texture free is often a lot more complicated than simply taking a hot tool to your locks. This is likely one of the reasons Underwood doesn't usually embrace her hair's texture. There have been several occasions when we've gotten a peek at Underwood's hair when she keeps the blowdryer and curling iron packed away. And, pics of these occasions show that her natural hair is as envy-inducing as her voice.