Carrie Underwood's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos

The world was first introduced to Carrie Underwood when she auditioned for "American Idol" as a 21-year-old from Checotah, Oklahoma. She turned 22 during the competition and let fate take the wheel in her life. Since becoming the season 4 champion, Underwood has released nine studio albums, won eight Grammy awards, and founded her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA, in 2014. She and her husband, Mike Fisher, are raising two boys, Isaiah and Jacob.

Amid the success Underwood has had since winning "American Idol," she's faced life-changing challenges. She's spoken publicly with Entertainment Tonight about having several heartbreaking miscarriages, and in 2017, she had a fall she discussed in an interview with Today in 2018. She tripped on the steps while taking her dogs out and landed face-first. "It just wasn't pretty," she told Hoda Kotb, of the accident that resulted in 40-50 stitches in her face and a broken wrist.

Mathew Imaging & Terry Wyatt/Getty

Underwood laughed and thanked Kotb for when the host said she looked the same. "I have a dedicated team of professionals who can speckle and paint and paste," she said. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018, she said she had work done on her teeth and alluded to potential cosmetic procedures, but said they were done to fix a chipped tooth. Side-by-side photos of the singer in 2005 and 2025 show just how much her face has changed in two decades. First, she had procedures to remove or diminish scarring, because there are none visible on her face in 2025. She's also likely had filler in her lips, and appears to have had filler put in her cheeks and used Botox, Dr. David Schafer said in an article for the Shafer plastic surgery clinic.