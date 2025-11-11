Carrie Underwood's Face Transformation Is Wild To See In Side By Side Photos
The world was first introduced to Carrie Underwood when she auditioned for "American Idol" as a 21-year-old from Checotah, Oklahoma. She turned 22 during the competition and let fate take the wheel in her life. Since becoming the season 4 champion, Underwood has released nine studio albums, won eight Grammy awards, and founded her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA, in 2014. She and her husband, Mike Fisher, are raising two boys, Isaiah and Jacob.
Amid the success Underwood has had since winning "American Idol," she's faced life-changing challenges. She's spoken publicly with Entertainment Tonight about having several heartbreaking miscarriages, and in 2017, she had a fall she discussed in an interview with Today in 2018. She tripped on the steps while taking her dogs out and landed face-first. "It just wasn't pretty," she told Hoda Kotb, of the accident that resulted in 40-50 stitches in her face and a broken wrist.
Underwood laughed and thanked Kotb for when the host said she looked the same. "I have a dedicated team of professionals who can speckle and paint and paste," she said. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018, she said she had work done on her teeth and alluded to potential cosmetic procedures, but said they were done to fix a chipped tooth. Side-by-side photos of the singer in 2005 and 2025 show just how much her face has changed in two decades. First, she had procedures to remove or diminish scarring, because there are none visible on her face in 2025. She's also likely had filler in her lips, and appears to have had filler put in her cheeks and used Botox, Dr. David Schafer said in an article for the Shafer plastic surgery clinic.
Carrie Underwood admitted she's insecure, because she's human
Carrie Underwood is gorgeous and is allowed to do anything that she wants to her face to build her confidence. In a 2018 interview with Redbook, she reflected on feeling nervous about what her face would look like after such extreme injuries. "It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, 'I wouldn't have even noticed,'" she said. "Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that's been nice to learn."
She called the rumors that she'd gotten extensive plastic surgery sad, and her advice for women struggling with self-confidence was refreshing. "The first thing I would tell them is that we're all insecure; that's just called being human," she said. "I feel like the most important thing to realize is that even people who seem to be super confident have insecurities that they are dealing with." Underwood admitted that her mom sometimes brought up the plastic surgery rumors, but she was trying to ignore them, live her life, and be a good parent herself.