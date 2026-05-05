Meghan Markle's Outfits That Will Make Her Fashion Critics Bite Their Tongues
If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about what it's like to have haters, it's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Meghan attracts criticism for everything from her business ventures to the events she attends and, of course, her sense of style. Yet, some folks out there consider Meghan to be a bit of a fashionista. And, even those who have criticized Meghan's fashion choices must admit that she has hit it out of the park with more than a few outfits over the years.
Whether you're a fan of it or not, Meghan clearly has a style that's all her own. From unexpected suiting details to monochrome outfits, it's clear that Meghan likes what she likes, and this has resulted in some stunning fashion moments. She's gone to royal events and red carpets and even simply walked the New York City streets in some outfits that turned heads — in a good way. And, even if you're a certified Duchess of Sussex style hater, you have to admit: she nailed it with these looks.
Her matching set in Colombia was perfectly chic
While on a trip to Colombia in August 2024, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, paid a visit to Colegio Cultura Popular, a charter school. Meghan looked preppy and chic in a Veronica Beard matching set. The navy blue ensemble was sleeveless yet suiting-inspired with a collar and gold buttons down the front. The tailored look was classic yet fresh all on its own, but Meghan also styled it perfectly with a sleek low bun, simple pumps, and a crisp white bag.
Her tan suit played perfectly with proportions
Aside from former President Barack Obama's critics a decade ago, most people don't find the concept of a tan suit to be particularly interesting. At the 2025 Time100 Summit, however, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, showed just how updated and interesting a simple suit can be with fresh proportions. With long, wide-leg pants with a high waist, a belt, a tucked-in button-down shirt, and a long jacket with rolled-up sleeves, this look turned the idea of a stuffy suit on its head and created a cool, refreshed silhouette.
She made royal style rules feel refreshed
Meghan Markle has spoken about how royal events' unique fashion rules weren't exactly easy to follow. While that may have been true, she still managed to make fashion statements for special occasions with the royal family that were clear winners. One example of this is her white Dior Haute Couture coat and matching accessories at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The Duchess of Sussex certainly fit in among royalty in this belted coat with pumps, gloves, and an oversized hat. But, with its sleek details and monochromatic white color palette, it felt fresh and updated.
She painted the town red in this monochrome 'fit
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, donned head-to-toe candy apple red for a 2021 trip to the Big Apple. She paired her chic Loro Piana coat with pants, a top, and shoes all in matching tones. While most of Meghan's best ensembles have been worn to big events, this was one example of how well she can do understated ensembles, too. Putting a laidback, relaxed silhouette in a monochrome color palette really balances this look, making it look both casual and put-together in a way that feels fun and innovative.
She nailed her speaking event look with this off-white outfit
In 2023, Meghan Markle took the stage at the Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit regarding "Mental Wellness in the Digital Age" in a monochrome look that was perfect for the occasion. Meghan looked elegant in this off-the-shoulder, off-white top with coordinating pants. The suiting details gave the 'fit an elevated, professional vibe while still looking relaxed thanks to the top's neckline and the pants' wide-leg fit. Accessorized with nude pumps, a messy updo, and a simple necklace, the whole look was unique without being attention-grabbing.
This all-red look was all green flags
In 2020, Meghan Markle arrived at the Mountbatten Music Festival hand-in-hand with Prince Harry. In a bold red dress with matching accessories, this look was simple and sleek while still statement-making, turning it into one of her best looks yet. The refined Safiyaa gown fit Meghan like a glove and featured an elegant cape and high neckline. As she loves to do, she made it a monochrome look with red a red clutch, pumps, and dangly earrings. A smooth and straight hairstyle was the cherry on top of the cherry red look.
She proved that navy blue and black are a winning combination
Allow the haters of Meghan Markle's fashion and folks who say you should never mix navy and black to come together over this photo, and well... eat their words. At the Field of Remembrance in 2019, Meghan broke a fashion rule in style, pairing a navy blue coat and hat with black accessories. The a-line silhouette of the coat coupled with the matching fascinator hat ensured that this look was appropriate for the occasion, and the Remembrance Day pin popped perfectly on the dark backdrop.
Her easy breezy shirtdress was quintessential cool, carefree style
While on a trip to Johannesburg, South Africa in 2019, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, proved that she knows how to pull off "effortless but elevated" better than anyone. A white shirtdress is such a simple piece. Yet, Meghan showed how fabric and fit can make something so classic look utterly innovative. The movement of the dress went perfectly with the loosely tied belt and rolled up sleeves. Joined together with nude shoes and a pop of red with her earrings, the whole ensemble felt easygoing and cool.
She mastered maternity glam
At the 2018 Royal Variety Performance, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, looked undeniably elegant in a black and white printed gown. And, this wasn't just the perfect black tie look; it was also the perfect black tie maternity look. This sleek gown with a bold pattern was a great example of how maternity fashion doesn't automatically mean sacrificing glamour or the ability to experiment with style. The look was both classic and classy while also being anything but basic.
She was the epitome of pretty in pink at King Charles III's birthday celebration
Today, Meghan Markle may not be on the best of terms with King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Yet, the royal trio seemed to be enjoying each other's company at King Charles III's 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in 2018. The pale pink Goat Fashion dress was perfectly understated and appropriate without looking frumpy or dated. The Duchess of Sussex turned the long-sleeve dress into another monochrome moment with a matching hat, clutch, and tights for a sweet and simple statement.