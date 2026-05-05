Meghan Markle's Outfits That Will Make Her Fashion Critics Bite Their Tongues

If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about what it's like to have haters, it's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Meghan attracts criticism for everything from her business ventures to the events she attends and, of course, her sense of style. Yet, some folks out there consider Meghan to be a bit of a fashionista. And, even those who have criticized Meghan's fashion choices must admit that she has hit it out of the park with more than a few outfits over the years.

Whether you're a fan of it or not, Meghan clearly has a style that's all her own. From unexpected suiting details to monochrome outfits, it's clear that Meghan likes what she likes, and this has resulted in some stunning fashion moments. She's gone to royal events and red carpets and even simply walked the New York City streets in some outfits that turned heads — in a good way. And, even if you're a certified Duchess of Sussex style hater, you have to admit: she nailed it with these looks.