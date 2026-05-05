Jamie Lee Curtis' Hilarious '80s Comedy Film Was Written Just For Her

For enthusiasts of film lore, the story behind Jamie Lee Curtis' 1988 film "A Fish Called Wanda" is a gold mine. From someone actually laughing to death while watching it to Kevin Kline winning an Oscar despite not understanding his character, "A Fish Called Wanda" is the perfect type of project that warrants an oral history. Well, Vanity Fair did just that in 2018, and fans of Curtis might be curious to learn that the movie was written specifically with her in mind for her role by writer John Cleese.

Curtis explained to Vanity Fair that she was actually surprised Cleese was seeking her out for a role. "When I heard John Cleese wanted to speak to me, I remember thinking he was mistaken, and that he must have wanted to speak to Chris Guest because 'This Is Spinal Tap' had just come out," said Curtis, seemingly referring to the fact that she had just married Guest. Though she assumed Cleese was after her husband, he was indeed looking for the "Halloween" star. He had seen Curtis in the 1983 comedy "Trading Places" and knew she was right for "A Fish Called Wanda."

In that same interview, Curtis recalled what Cleese had said to her when they finally had lunch to discuss the role: "I'm writing this movie for you ... I'd like you to do it. I promise you you'll have a great time." The rest is history, as they say, with the cast coming together for a table read in 1986, production wrapping in 1987, and the film becoming a box office success worldwide. It was also a critical hit, earning three Academy Award nominations, including one win for Kevin Kline in the category of Best Supporting Actor.