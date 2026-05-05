Kaitlan Collins Has Made Some Bold Fashion Statements With Her Footwear
When it comes to style, Kaitlan Collins seems to prefer a mix of glamour and practicality. "An outfit should allow you to focus on what really matters and the work that you're doing. In that sense, [fashion] is like a supporting character to you and your job," she explained to Marie Claire in 2024. If she's going to an evening event, she will dress up, and Collins has rocked several spicy little black dresses over the years. In contrast, for her on-camera reporting, Collins will often opt for one of her tried-and-true blazers or pantsuits. And love them or hate them, Collins takes responsibility for choosing her own outfits.
The CNN anchor appears to take a similar approach with her accessories. Sometimes, she's all about supportive footwear. "Fulfilling my dream of only wearing sneakers on TV this week," Collins proclaimed in an August 2023 Instagram post, pairing her signature blazer with white Nikes. A year earlier, she paired another pair of neutral sneakers with a blazing orange pantsuit. Other times, however, Collins goes for more exciting, sometimes unexpected footwear. She clearly loves bold colors, and this enthusiasm carries over into her shoes. Whether she's attending an awards show, making a guest appearance, or just trying to add a little sparkle to her day, Collins' colorful choices showcase her style strengths.
Collins' BAFTA style was all about color
In October 2024, Kaitlan Collins made a splash at the BAFTA Tea Party in New York City. Between her dark locks and her vibrant green dress, Collins' style was reminiscent of one of Catherine, Princess of Wales' best 2022 looks: the gown she wore to the Earthshot Prize Awards. Collins' decision to pair blue shoes with her lime dress was definitely unusual, but not untested. Previously, Collins wore these shoes with a red suit.
Unfortunately, this bold pairing drew attention to the CNN anchor's bland beige bag. If it had matched her shoes, she could have created a standout, cohesive look.
Collins loves a lot of sparkle
Kaitlan Collins loves a fun shoe even when her TV audience can't see it. In an August 2022 post on X, Collins displayed some baby blue platforms decked out with rhinestones. Her fans were eager to copy the look, which one poster identified as being made by Hill House. "Those shoes! They're like what tv news anchor Barbie would wear," declared a fan. Even though Collins' outfit wasn't pink, the voluminous white skirt still seems very much on-brand for the fashion doll.
Others just couldn't get over the combo of bling and chunky soles. "You get the Funkiest 70s shoes award," One commenter joked.
Collins went for a pop of pink
Months after the epic release of the "Barbie" movie, Kaitlan Collins wore the Barbie-core trend during an October 2023 appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Collins let her footwear steal the spotlight by pairing an unassuming black pantsuit with hot pink pointy-toed pumps.
Collins' footwear choice may have had a deeper meaning, since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Two years later, Collins rocked a neon pink pantsuit to show her support. Since her shoes aren't often visible during her CNN job, her guest appearance on "Late Night" provided a rare opportunity to show off her footwear.
Collin's yellow shoes rocked the Yale campus
In April 2026, Kaitlan Collins was a special guest speaker at Yale, and the veteran news anchor made sure she would stand out on the stage. For the occasion, she donned a bubblegum pink suit and an eye-catching pair of yellow and brown shoes. While brown and pink are a classic pairing, the addition of the yellow details on the toes created an unexpected color combo. It was an ideal day for Collins' fashion to be on point, since her visit included a ton of photo ops.
Collins was golden for the Oscars
Kaitlan Collins often flexes her star power at award shows, and the 2026 Oscars were a shining example. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she stepped out in a fabulous Carolina Herrera gown decorated with golden flowers. Collins carried the floral theme into her footwear, which the kaitlancollinscloset Instagram account identified as Manolo Blahnik's Anista Sandals.
Since Collins' reported CNN salary is rumored to be $3 million a year, the pricey outfit and shoes didn't likely break the bank. However, the shoes' stiletto heels might have taken Collins out of her comfort zone, at least when she was walking around at the Vanity Fair afterparty.
Collins also dazzled in silver
Glistening footwear seems to be a recurring theme, at least when it comes to Kaitlan Collins' dress shoes. At the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner, the CNN anchor elevated a ho-hum dress by accessorizing to the nines. Collins (who, ironically, was actually between stints as CNN's White House correspondent) added a shiny sequined bag and silver shoes. The strappy shoes included gleaming silver balls that dangled from the ankle ties and decorated the toe straps and around the footbed. Both the shoes and bag were perfect for catching the light as Collins walked the red carpet.