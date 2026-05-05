Kaitlan Collins Has Made Some Bold Fashion Statements With Her Footwear

When it comes to style, Kaitlan Collins seems to prefer a mix of glamour and practicality. "An outfit should allow you to focus on what really matters and the work that you're doing. In that sense, [fashion] is like a supporting character to you and your job," she explained to Marie Claire in 2024. If she's going to an evening event, she will dress up, and Collins has rocked several spicy little black dresses over the years. In contrast, for her on-camera reporting, Collins will often opt for one of her tried-and-true blazers or pantsuits. And love them or hate them, Collins takes responsibility for choosing her own outfits.

The CNN anchor appears to take a similar approach with her accessories. Sometimes, she's all about supportive footwear. "Fulfilling my dream of only wearing sneakers on TV this week," Collins proclaimed in an August 2023 Instagram post, pairing her signature blazer with white Nikes. A year earlier, she paired another pair of neutral sneakers with a blazing orange pantsuit. Other times, however, Collins goes for more exciting, sometimes unexpected footwear. She clearly loves bold colors, and this enthusiasm carries over into her shoes. Whether she's attending an awards show, making a guest appearance, or just trying to add a little sparkle to her day, Collins' colorful choices showcase her style strengths.