6 Times Kaitlan Collins Flexed Her Star Power By Stunning At Award Shows
Being a household name isn't exclusively an indicator that you'll be invited to some of the hottest Awards season events, but CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has managed to work her way all the way up to the red carpet. Her glamorous Oscars outing was sure to have left her nemesis, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, fuming, as, aside from looking amazing, the invite itself spoke volumes. But there have several other times that Collins has shown out on red carpets.
Collins' lavish life has reportedly been stirring up some jealousy from her coworkers at CNN, with very few anchors getting invites to entertainment industry highlights relative to the White House correspondent. A salary bump could also be the culprit behind evil-eye at the network, as The Mirror reported Collins' net worth jumped from $1.8 million in November 2024 to $6 million as of March 2026. Besides making a salary comparable to other Hollywood stars, she's also been a regular at the Kennedy Center Honors Awards. That invite granted her access and insight into the industry's most pressing issues, as well as giving her context for interviews with actors such as Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda on March 27, 2026.
While the host of CNN's "The Source" has definitely put together some on-air outfits that would land her on the worst dressed list, she's definitely got her red carpet looks down to a tee, and we can think of six notable moments that truly put her star power on blast.
Her sleeveless Oscar Afterparty gown made rubbing shoulders with Hollywood elites easy
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins evidently stays up to date on the latest news and theatrical releases, with orange embroidered gown for the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty serving as a nod to the "Marty Supreme color scheme" via her Instagram post. However, her star power didn't boil down to just dressing well, but rather the fact that she was invited at all. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that along with a venue change, the team behind the party had also slashed journalists from the guest list – and CNN was one of the outlets barred. Collins' strappy golden sandals proved she's no stranger to pulling some strings.
Her strapless burgundy Grammy Awards dress was a hit
Kaitlan Collins didn't need a record deal to captivate audiences on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet. Sticking with a flattering, sleeveless silhouette, her sequined burgundy gown was demure with a subtle sparkle. Paired with a peep-toe silver heel, the dress was enough of a statement that Collins could keep her accessories minimal. While the event was celebrating achievements in music, the journalist must have felt vindicated by jabs at her longtime adversary, President Donald Trump, from host Trevor Noah, as well as Bad Bunny's "ICE Out" speech.
She kept it classy for the Kennedy Center Honors
President Donald Trump might have claimed that he's never seen a smile on CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins's face, but that might be because he boycotted the Kennedy Center Honors throughout his first term. Collins was beaming ear to ear on the red carpet during the 2024 awards — just one year before Trump would become the first president to host the proceedings. The ceremony is meant to celebrate notable American performers who have made a palpable cultural impact, and Collins has undoubtedly turned modern journalism into her own art form.
Her LBD for the pre-Grammy party wasn't the only reason all eyes were on her
Before Kaitlan Collins stunned in her burgundy sequined gown, her pre-Grammys 'little black dress' was accompanied by a tall, dark, and handsome accessory. The Grammys isn't the kind of event Collins would typically cover for CNN's "The Source", suggesting that her appearance at the awards ceremony was strictly as photographer Emilio Madrid's plus one. While the pair has yet to confirm their relationship, Collins was practically glowing in Instagram pics from the event. Leaving the rumor mill spinning with relationship speculation, it's safe to say that this satin, fitted black dress was even spicier the second time around.
She channeled classic Hollywood glamour on the red carpet
As a long-time attendee of the Kennedy Center Honors, Kaitlan Collins has had several years to refine her red carpet taste. Her look for the 2022 awards was a lot less sleek than her later looks, as her straight brunette locks were styled with some Hollywood curls. While she maintained her signature strapless look, the billowy metallic fabric added some extra drama to the floor-length gown. Paired with a black Chanel clutch, this classic glamour look was definitely styled to live up to the occasion.
Her neon green dress got international recognition at the BAFTA Tea Party
While American journalist Kaitlan Collins isn't quite the jetsetter, she's more than comfortable attending international events on her home turf. She looked practically electric in her neon green dress for the 2024 British Academy Film Awards' Tea Party in New York. The look was definitely a departure from her usual neutral tones, but paired with a tan Chanel bag and gold arm cuffs, it's clear Collins wasn't prepared to go too overboard. While we wouldn't go as far as to claim this is one of her better looks, the bright hue of the minimally embroidered dress definitely left us stunned.