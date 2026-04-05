6 Times Kaitlan Collins Flexed Her Star Power By Stunning At Award Shows

Being a household name isn't exclusively an indicator that you'll be invited to some of the hottest Awards season events, but CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has managed to work her way all the way up to the red carpet. Her glamorous Oscars outing was sure to have left her nemesis, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, fuming, as, aside from looking amazing, the invite itself spoke volumes. But there have several other times that Collins has shown out on red carpets.

Collins' lavish life has reportedly been stirring up some jealousy from her coworkers at CNN, with very few anchors getting invites to entertainment industry highlights relative to the White House correspondent. A salary bump could also be the culprit behind evil-eye at the network, as The Mirror reported Collins' net worth jumped from $1.8 million in November 2024 to $6 million as of March 2026. Besides making a salary comparable to other Hollywood stars, she's also been a regular at the Kennedy Center Honors Awards. That invite granted her access and insight into the industry's most pressing issues, as well as giving her context for interviews with actors such as Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda on March 27, 2026.

While the host of CNN's "The Source" has definitely put together some on-air outfits that would land her on the worst dressed list, she's definitely got her red carpet looks down to a tee, and we can think of six notable moments that truly put her star power on blast.