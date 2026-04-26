We Finally Know Who Is Responsible For Kaitlan Collins' Most Inappropriate Outfits
After graduating from college in 2014, Kaitlan Collins made a glamorous transformation, quickly becoming a recognizable face on CNN. Besides being fearless about asking hard-hitting questions, she doesn't seem to mind taking some risks with her fashion. Collin has had some big wins, like when she stepped out in chic leather pants. Unfortunately, her choices don't always pay off, and Collins has worn some inappropriate outfits that don't fit the occasion.
In 2024 Collins' salary was rumored to be $3 million, and with that chunk of change, one might expect that there's a whole team crafting her look. Surprisingly, Collins is actually the sole decision maker. "I style myself because I just think you know yourself better than anyone else," Collins revealed during a February 2026 appearance on "Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan." "And I also dress for comfort." Although Collins has worn stunning gowns at awards shows, they're a huge departure from her typical suits and blazers. Collins' uniform is a strategic way to maximize her attention on her work as a journalist. It's a time-tested approach, and she told Marie Claire in 2024 that she always keeps a blazer handy in the event of unexpected breaking news.
"It really aggravates me if I've put so much work into this interview or these briefing questions, and then I'm worried, like, about how my jacket's fitting or whatever," Collins informed McMahan in their podcast interview. However, this strategy isn't foolproof. Even when her 'fit is appropriate, some of Collins' color or pattern choices are worst-dressed list material.
Mistakes aside, Collins' style is often enviable
Despite the occasional flub, Kaitlan Collins' style decisions have garnered her a devoted fandom. On Instagram, KaitlanCollinsCloset meticulously IDs the TV star's clothing and accessories for anyone eager to emulate her. This trend continued during Collins' appearance on "Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan." Although Collins kept her look pretty low-key, pairing dark pants with a white collared button-down, people were eager to copy her look. "Dressing for comfort but looking like @kaitlancollins – style goals!" praised one fan on Instagram.
Collins has also received accolades for her hair. During her 2026 podcast interview, listeners commented on her enviable locks and wished the CNN anchor would divulge her secrets. While Collins might be waiting for an interview question to reveal this info, she appears to be relying on pros for a great cut and strategic layers, as well as for styling, at least on some occasions. In addition, Collins has sometimes harnessed the power of a blowout for enviable volume. After Collins got her hair done by Kendra Lauren in 2025, the hairstylist shared a snapshot on Instagram and said, "Always a pleasure to work with this bombshell @kaitlancollins your hair is the best."
However, just like with her outfits, Collins doesn't let her hair distract her from reporting. When a major gust of wind disrupted her 'do, Collins handled her bad hair moment like a champ, turning in it into a moment of levity. The veteran journalist took a similar approach in 2020. "When you go on TV with only half of your hair dry ... " Collins joked on X, formerly Twitter, when developments in Donald Trump's impeachment case required her to interrupt her hair routine.