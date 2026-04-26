We Finally Know Who Is Responsible For Kaitlan Collins' Most Inappropriate Outfits

After graduating from college in 2014, Kaitlan Collins made a glamorous transformation, quickly becoming a recognizable face on CNN. Besides being fearless about asking hard-hitting questions, she doesn't seem to mind taking some risks with her fashion. Collin has had some big wins, like when she stepped out in chic leather pants. Unfortunately, her choices don't always pay off, and Collins has worn some inappropriate outfits that don't fit the occasion.

In 2024 Collins' salary was rumored to be $3 million, and with that chunk of change, one might expect that there's a whole team crafting her look. Surprisingly, Collins is actually the sole decision maker. "I style myself because I just think you know yourself better than anyone else," Collins revealed during a February 2026 appearance on "Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan." "And I also dress for comfort." Although Collins has worn stunning gowns at awards shows, they're a huge departure from her typical suits and blazers. Collins' uniform is a strategic way to maximize her attention on her work as a journalist. It's a time-tested approach, and she told Marie Claire in 2024 that she always keeps a blazer handy in the event of unexpected breaking news.

"It really aggravates me if I've put so much work into this interview or these briefing questions, and then I'm worried, like, about how my jacket's fitting or whatever," Collins informed McMahan in their podcast interview. However, this strategy isn't foolproof. Even when her 'fit is appropriate, some of Collins' color or pattern choices are worst-dressed list material.