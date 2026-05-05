What Jane Seymour Looks Like These Days As She Embraces The Joy Of Aging

Jane Seymour knows that she isn't a young Hollywood starlet anymore — and, frankly, she doesn't care. The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star has transformed significantly since her Bond girl days, and she is fully embracing the joys of aging (even though Jane Seymour has endured plenty of tragic events in her life). The actor, who turned 75 in February 2026, opened up about living her best life and enjoying her twilight years in an April 2026 chat with Woman's World.

The fact she is one of several actors who are aging like fine wine proves there's something to be said about adopting this attitude around growing older ourselves too. "A lot of women give up around the time they're 50 — they hide under a rock, and it's like they're invisible," Seymour pointed out. "I want to encourage women that this is our time. [...] Now is our moment to be the people we've always wanted to be. We're not going to waste time thinking about doing something, because we have the opportunity to actually do it."

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When you are no longer focused on childrearing, finding the right partner, figuring out your career, and running your household, as the British star asserted, it's a freeing feeling. She's a great example of it, too, as the above, glowing shot of her in March 2026 highlights. Seymour has continued to act, alongside founding a non-profit called Open Hearts Foundation. The former Bond girl is also still growing, including starting a relationship with John Zambetti in 2023 — and, obviously, she looks just as gorgeous as ever too.