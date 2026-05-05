What Jane Seymour Looks Like These Days As She Embraces The Joy Of Aging
Jane Seymour knows that she isn't a young Hollywood starlet anymore — and, frankly, she doesn't care. The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star has transformed significantly since her Bond girl days, and she is fully embracing the joys of aging (even though Jane Seymour has endured plenty of tragic events in her life). The actor, who turned 75 in February 2026, opened up about living her best life and enjoying her twilight years in an April 2026 chat with Woman's World.
The fact she is one of several actors who are aging like fine wine proves there's something to be said about adopting this attitude around growing older ourselves too. "A lot of women give up around the time they're 50 — they hide under a rock, and it's like they're invisible," Seymour pointed out. "I want to encourage women that this is our time. [...] Now is our moment to be the people we've always wanted to be. We're not going to waste time thinking about doing something, because we have the opportunity to actually do it."
When you are no longer focused on childrearing, finding the right partner, figuring out your career, and running your household, as the British star asserted, it's a freeing feeling. She's a great example of it, too, as the above, glowing shot of her in March 2026 highlights. Seymour has continued to act, alongside founding a non-profit called Open Hearts Foundation. The former Bond girl is also still growing, including starting a relationship with John Zambetti in 2023 — and, obviously, she looks just as gorgeous as ever too.
Jane Seymour is gorgeous and confident in her seventies
Jane Seymour is absolutely stunning, from her radiant skin to her toned body. Over the years, the "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star has divulged certain, key details about her beauty routine and how she maintains her vibrant look, so fans can emulate it. In April 2026, Seymour confirmed to Women's Health that she exercises a minimum of three times a week, focusing on strength training, which is why she looks so fit in her seventies. The former Bond girl also emphasized skincare for healthy skin, using products from Crépe Erase, for whom she is a spokeswoman. "I'm not chasing wrinkles," Seymour clarified. "I found that my laughing wrinkles and my angry wrinkles are all very handy in my career...that's my bag of tricks."
The British star is also embracing the time to figure everything out, which definitely shows in her outward appearance. "I feel an extraordinary freedom at the moment, I really do," Seymour gushed to Hello! magazine in October 2023. She added that even though "the world is against aging," she is changing the conversation for herself, arguing, "I now have time in my life to do things I really want to do. Maybe I can now become the person I want to be." It's such a beautiful outlook.
And she isn't gatekeeping either. In fact, the prolific actor is actively encouraging other women to approach getting older the same way. "I really try to encourage women to be the best them that they can be, rather than trying to change themselves," she explained to Woman's World. As Seymour professed, "Real beauty comes from your attitude, your wellness and your skincare, and that's it."