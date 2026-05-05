What Was Sue & Axl Heck's Off-Screen Relationship Really Like?

From 2009 to 2018, Eden Sher and Charlie McDermott captured the hearts of Middle America as the onscreen brother-and-sister duo Sue and Axl Heck in "The Middle." The pair portrayed opposites on screen: Sher as the endlessly optimistic go-getter Sue Heck and McDermott as the lazy, self-centered jock Axl Heck. While the siblings butted heads and bickered frequently, they also demonstrated loyalty and love, always having each other's backs and showing up for one another. Whether it was Axl protecting Sue from bad boyfriends or the pair bonding in college, their relationship was both a source of comedy and heart in "The Middle."

Perhaps what made their relationship on the show stand out so much was that their chemistry felt convincing. They came across almost like real-life siblings, with an underlying tenderness and good-naturedness that lent their sweet and teasing moments a sense of warmth. It makes you wonder what their real-life relationship was like. Over the years, we've heard stories of friendships among teen actors, like Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien, that went on to last years after "Teen Wolf." However, there have also been stories like those involving Christy Carlson Romano and Shia LaBeouf, where, as Romano revealed, the relationship was mostly good acting throughout their time on "Even Stevens," and wasn't really there offscreen.

It turns out, though, that Sher and McDermott's relationship was the real deal. Over the years, the pair have proved their bond goes beyond "The Middle" with small glimpses into their sweet offscreen relationship.