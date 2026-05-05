Who Are Charlize Theron's Daughters, Jackson And August?

In the same interview, Charlize Theron revealed that she was co-parenting Jacks and Auggie with her mom, Gerda Maritz, and a nanny. Like any other siblings, her kids often quarreled and threw tantrums. Motherhood hasn't always been a smooth ride, and other parents have shamed the actor for using baby formula. As she told Elle, "I have bad days. I make mistakes. ... [But] there's not a day when I wish I hadn't done this. ... The good thing about me is, I've never given a s*** about what people think."

Theron shared on celebrity talk show "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2019 that her daughters were unapologetically opinionated and proactive. August, for one, was barely 4 when she learned martial arts by herself. She was only 5 when she encouraged her mom to start dating again.

The "Monster" star wants her daughters to stay outspoken and follow their own path. As she told the Daily Mail in 2019 after facing backlash for raising Jackson as a girl, "They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide. My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be."