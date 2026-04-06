Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Live A Wildly Lavish Life

Kurt Russell started as a child actor working in TV and Disney movies in the 1960s. Goldie Hawn also started her career in the 1960s, showing off an impeccable sense of comic timing with the added bonus of being pinup pretty. Collectively, the famous couple has about 120 years of Hollywood experience with a combined net worth of around $190 million.

You may be surprised to learn that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a bigger age gap than we realized. "I first saw Goldie Hawn in 1967, on the set of 'The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.' I was 15," Russell told The Wall Street Journal. "It was her first movie. She was a 21-year-old dancer." The couple did not start dating until years later. "Goldie and I met again in 1983, while working on the film 'Swing Shift,'" Russell added. "By then, both of us had been through divorces and she had two small kids — Oliver and Kate — and I had one, Boston. We hit it off and agreed, 'Let's have fun until we don't.'"

But the fun never stopped for the globe-trotting, real-estate-loving couple. Their four-decade-plus romance has led many to wonder why Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell never tied the knot. But one can't argue with the incredible results. Today, they have four children between them, including their son Wyatt Russell, who was born in 1986. They also have eight grandchildren. Russell and Hawn live a low-key, wildly lavish life befitting Hollywood royalty.