Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Live A Wildly Lavish Life
Kurt Russell started as a child actor working in TV and Disney movies in the 1960s. Goldie Hawn also started her career in the 1960s, showing off an impeccable sense of comic timing with the added bonus of being pinup pretty. Collectively, the famous couple has about 120 years of Hollywood experience with a combined net worth of around $190 million.
You may be surprised to learn that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a bigger age gap than we realized. "I first saw Goldie Hawn in 1967, on the set of 'The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.' I was 15," Russell told The Wall Street Journal. "It was her first movie. She was a 21-year-old dancer." The couple did not start dating until years later. "Goldie and I met again in 1983, while working on the film 'Swing Shift,'" Russell added. "By then, both of us had been through divorces and she had two small kids — Oliver and Kate — and I had one, Boston. We hit it off and agreed, 'Let's have fun until we don't.'"
But the fun never stopped for the globe-trotting, real-estate-loving couple. Their four-decade-plus romance has led many to wonder why Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell never tied the knot. But one can't argue with the incredible results. Today, they have four children between them, including their son Wyatt Russell, who was born in 1986. They also have eight grandchildren. Russell and Hawn live a low-key, wildly lavish life befitting Hollywood royalty.
Kurt Russell said his favorite of their homes is their log cabin in Old Snowmass, Colorado
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, actors who fell for their on-screen love interests, own a two-story log cabin spread out over 70 acres near Aspen in Old Snowmass, Colorado. The property also includes a 2,700-square-foot guest house. The eight-bedroom main house is 6,500 square feet. Among their many residences in the United States, Russell says that his Colorado spread is his favorite. He told The Wall Street Journal, "It's a large, beautiful log-cabin lodge on a ranch that we moved into a little over 40 years ago." He added, "I like to head down to the barn, saddle up a horse, and ride. I also like zoning out in front of the living-room fireplace." Russell said that he grew up in a log cabin in Maine that his grandparents built.
It's a matter of family first when it comes to Colorado. "What I enjoy most is that [Hawn] really likes it in Colorado," Russell told Fox News. "Wyatt [the couple's son] and Meredith and their two boys, they live in Colorado now. So we like to spend as much time there as we can."
In a meta twist, Russell's personal life does not seem that different from his character's in Taylor Sheridan's series "The Madison." On the Western drama, the wealthy Clyburn family from New York City seeks the healing open land of Montana after suffering a personal tragedy.
Kurt Russell owns an impressive classic car collection
Kurt Russell does not strike one as a guy who owns a bunch of Porsches or Mercedes-Benzes. In fact, there is nothing exotic or even foreign in his classic car collection. The car fanatic's garage is filled with classics like a 1966 Ford Mustang, a 1970 Dodge Charger, a 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, a 1973 Ford Bronco, and a 1981 DeLorean DMC-12. His collection is a mix of all-American muscle cars and rugged pickup trucks. According to Urban Splatter, the "Miracle" actor got his love of cars from his father, Bing Russell.
Russell's collection is far from a typical wealthy Hollywood actor's. His vehicles are closer to those of his villainous character Stuntman Mike, from Quentin Tarantino's 2007 movie "Death Proof." Stuntman Mike drives a 1969 Dodge Charger and a 1970 Chevy Nova in the film, two muscle cars that were heavily modified by Mike to turn into souped-up murder weapons.
"Listen, Tarantino would not have put me in anything but the s***," Russell told SlashFilm in 2007. "So that's the black Charger. I think that's the car. I liked the way ours was. It's just pretty awesome. I never liked the orange Charger. I just thought that it was dumb, but I love my Charger. I think the flat black Charger is awesome. I think that it's just awesome with a hot engine and some good muscle. It just looks like a bad deal."
Kurt Russell is a trained pilot who has owned several airplanes
Add Kurt Russell's name to the list of celebrities, like Tom Cruise, James Franco, and Hilary Swank, who have a pilot's license. During an interview with Airport Journals, Russell talked about his love of flying. He said that his grandfather had one of the first float planes in the state of Maine. The "Tombstone" star fondly remembers the first time he piloted an airplane alone. "It was the greatest thing in the world. There was nobody else there, just me in the airplane, and I think ... for me that was my beginning of my true love affair with me and airplanes" (via YouTube).
Russell is not just a licensed pilot; he also owns or has owned several different airplanes. His flying collection includes a Rockwell Commander, Cessna Crusader, Cessna 414, Cessna Conquest, and fractional ownership of a Piaggio Avanti 180. His reported favorite is his Starduster biplane.
As of 2026, Russell no longer takes the flying handles. However, back in the day, he helped Tom Cruise feel his need for speed. "I flew for 30 years. I'm not current anymore, but I flew a lot of different airplanes," Russell told Entertainment Weekly. "Matter of fact, I helped Tom after he did 'Top Gun.' He and I got together. He wanted to go flying. We flew in my plane, and then I saw that he really wanted to learn to fly and did what I could to help him out in that regard."
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoy lavish vacations
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn own houses in several hot spots in the United States, but that doesn't mean they don't enjoy exotic international travel.
One lavish vacation spot for the couple is Skiathos, Greece. In 2023, shutterbugs caught Russell pulling up in a speedboat to pick up Hawn, who was waiting for him on a beach jetty. Goldie Hawn is aging like fine wine, and these photos prove it. Russell and Hawn reportedly vacation regularly at the hot spot and are popular with the locals there. The couple also vacations often with their extended family. The 2023 trip to Greece was no exception. Their daughter Kate Hudson, other siblings, and grandchildren also joined in on the fun in the sun. Perhaps locals got a chance to meet Kate Hudson's three kids? The whole family stayed at a private villa off the coast and arrived on private planes.
The couple also jet sets around the world. In 2021, Hawn and Russell were spotted aboard a large yacht wearing swimsuits in Cannes, France. Additionally, in 2021, the couple stayed on a private island near the Bahamas for a week. The Hollywood stars were reportedly vacationing with friends on the trip. A source told E! about their Bahamas holiday, "During their weeklong stay, they went on boat tours, did some sightseeing, saw iguanas, and checked out some local sand bars. They also went to a local Exuma market and did some shopping."
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell own multiple luxury homes
Kurt Russell said it best during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, "We love real estate." The couple has been involved with buying and selling houses for several years. "Today, Goldie and I split our time between homes in LA, Palm Desert, California, Old Snowmass, Colorado, and New York," added Russell. While Russell's favorite property is the family's log cabin in Old Snowmass, the couple's other residences are worth mentioning.
The couple purchased a house in the Pacific Palisades in 2005 for $4.1 million. One interesting feature of the five-bedroom house was its inclusion of a meditation hut in the backyard. Goldie Hawn spoke to The Guardian in 2020 about finding meditation, "It stabilized my mind and gave me a piece of my interior that was all mine. No one could touch it. It was my internal universe, and it's something I've been doing ever since." They sold the house in 2017 for $6.9 million.
The couple also reportedly owns a vineyard in Southern California. Their Manhattan penthouse, which Hawn bought in 1998 for $4 million, features 360-degree views of the city's skyline. The property was featured in Architectural Digest in 2017. That space also has a meditation room with a Burmese Buddha in its entrance hall. "When I see it, I feel like I've entered my sanctuary — I have a great sense of tranquility," Hawn told Architectural Digest.
Princess Diana and her two sons stayed at their ranch in Colorado
You know you're big time when Diana, Princess of Wales, stays at your house with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Kurt Russell told a wild story during a 2026 interview on "The Jonathan Ross Show." The actor said he was sitting between Princess Diana and the future King of England back in 1991 during a premiere of his movie "Backdraft." Russell revealed he told Diana that he sympathized with her ongoing battle with the paparazzi and that if she wanted a safe, secure vacation away from the spotlight, she and the family could stay at his ranch in Colorado.
Russell said that he told Diana, "If you ever get a chance, you know, come on over to the ranch. It's we got a good long driveway, and it's hard for the paparazzi to get in there. So maybe you'd like to do that" (via YouTube).
Princess Diana took him up on his offer and stayed at the Colorado ranch for about a week. "I wasn't there, none of us were there at the time, but she wrote some really nice cards and things like that," the "Silkwood" actor added. Russell joked, "I think it's a great thing the future king of England was sleeping in my son's room," (via GBNews). Perhaps the tranquility of the ranch rang true to what Princess Diana's life was like before she met Prince Charles?