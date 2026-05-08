Katey Sagal Was A 'Safe Space' For Christina Applegate On The Set Of Married... With Children
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Christina Applegate and Katey Sagal met when they were cast as mother and daughter on the hit sitcom "Married... with Children," which ran for 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997. During a March 2025 episode of Applegate's "MesSy" podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the "Anchorman" star sweetly told Sagal that she was a maternal figure to her offscreen, too. Sagal was just four months sober when she and a struggling Applegate started working together. "You were a safe space for me," the younger actor confirmed, especially given Applegate's troubled childhood. As she explained, "What made you so comforting to me is that you had lived. You had lived a lot of life and a lot of scarring and things had taken place. And now you were on that side of strength."
Applegate elaborated, "I needed that so badly in my life, a stable person. And you were that stability to me always. I always knew if I came to you with something or I cried, that you would comfort me, that I'd feel safe." In return, the "8 Simple Rules" star admitted that since she began drinking and experimenting with drugs as a teenager, she still felt like one years later even when she got sober. So, Applegate, who was in her mid-teens when she began filming "Married... with Children," almost felt like a peer to Sagal despite their age difference. As such, she easily shared her difficult journey with her younger co-star.
If you, or anyone you know, is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Christina Applegate had a difficult upbringing
Christina Applegate has lived a rather tragic life, so it's understandable that she was in desperate need of the mentorship that Katey Sagal provided her on the set of "Married... with Children." In her 2026 memoir, aptly titled "You with the Sad Eyes," the "Dead to Me" star revealed that she was molested by a babysitter as a child, witnessed her mother, Nancy Priddy, struggling with heroin addiction, and was physically abused by some of her mom's boyfriends, who harmed both Priddy and her daughter alike. Applegate has also had serious health struggles throughout her life, including being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, and previously surviving breast cancer.
The beloved actor has been happily married to her husband, musician Martyn LeNoble, since 2013, and they share a daughter. But, in an interview with People promoting her memoir in February 2026, the "Bad Moms" star acknowledged following Priddy's example, at least in her early relationships. "I never was with anyone who had a real job. I was always with these broken birds that I wanted to fix. I just always thought I could do it. And you know what? You can't," she recalled. Although Applegate still had a long road ahead of her in life when she and Sagal stopped working together everyday in 1997, it's understandable why she clung on to her life lessons and why they're still close now.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.