Katey Sagal Was A 'Safe Space' For Christina Applegate On The Set Of Married... With Children

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Christina Applegate and Katey Sagal met when they were cast as mother and daughter on the hit sitcom "Married... with Children," which ran for 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997. During a March 2025 episode of Applegate's "MesSy" podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the "Anchorman" star sweetly told Sagal that she was a maternal figure to her offscreen, too. Sagal was just four months sober when she and a struggling Applegate started working together. "You were a safe space for me," the younger actor confirmed, especially given Applegate's troubled childhood. As she explained, "What made you so comforting to me is that you had lived. You had lived a lot of life and a lot of scarring and things had taken place. And now you were on that side of strength."

Applegate elaborated, "I needed that so badly in my life, a stable person. And you were that stability to me always. I always knew if I came to you with something or I cried, that you would comfort me, that I'd feel safe." In return, the "8 Simple Rules" star admitted that since she began drinking and experimenting with drugs as a teenager, she still felt like one years later even when she got sober. So, Applegate, who was in her mid-teens when she began filming "Married... with Children," almost felt like a peer to Sagal despite their age difference. As such, she easily shared her difficult journey with her younger co-star.

If you, or anyone you know, is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).