What Ashton Kutcher Has Said About Ex Brittany Murphy Since Her Death

"Clueless" star Brittany Murphy passed away on December 20, 2009 after being found unresponsive in her home. The actor's cause of death was listed as pneumonia, although alternate theories about Brittany Murphy's mysterious death have been considered, and were even floated in a docuseries. In hindsight, she reached the height of her fame years prior, in the early 2000s, when Murphy starred in hits like "8 Mile" and "Just Married." She reportedly also dated both of her co-stars in those films, Eminem and Ashton Kutcher. The truth about Brittany Murphy's relationship with Ashton Kutcher was confusing, making it hard for him to even define at the time, but they began their romance after filming for "Just Married" had wrapped and dated for just under a year in total.

Even though it was short-lived, their relationship holds a prominent place in pop culture history, due to her tragic death at just 32. And happily, the "Punk'd" host has only had positive things to say about his former partner after her untimely death. Reacting to the sad news on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kutcher wrote, "2day the world lost a little piece of sunshine. My deepest condolences go out 2 Brittany's family, her husband, & her amazing mother Sharon [...] See you on the other side kid," (via Parade).

A few months later, he reflected on his memories of her in an interview with ABC News' "Nightline," sharing, "[Murphy] was like the person who walked in the room and she was always the first person to dance. You know when you go to a party and everybody is standing around, and the music is going — and you know sooner or later everyone is going to dance. [...] And I just try to connect to that and celebrate who she was."