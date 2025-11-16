What Ashton Kutcher's Exes Have Said About Him
Ashton Kutcher has been a familiar face in Hollywood for more than two decades. He first rose to fame by playing the enduring Michael Kelso on "That '70s Show." From there, he went on to prank A-listers on "Punk'd," and later joined "Two and a Half Men" as the new lead. Thanks to roles like these, Kutcher is often associated with charming, goofy characters. Off-screen, though, he's much harder to pin down, especially when it comes to his relationships.
Ashton Kutcher married his former co-star Mila Kunis and they're arguably one of Hollywood's most adorable couples. However, in the beginning, marriage wasn't part of the plan for them. During an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2016, the "Black Swan" actor admitted, "We started dating with the idea we both were never going to get married." She explained, "He just got out of a marriage, I got out of a long relationship, I was single and having the best time ever." Kutcher spoke about the beginning of his relationship with Kunis during a different interview on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2017. "I'd just done this movie called 'No Strings Attached' and she just did a movie called 'Friends with Benefits' and we legitimately lived out our movies, which was virtually the same movie," said Kutcher. The couple got married in 2015, and they have two kids together.
Before settling down, Kutcher was known for dating some of Hollywood's most talked-about women. While Kutcher rarely comments on past romances, some of the women he dated haven't been as quiet. Interestingly, some of his exes had kind words to say, but others were less forgiving of him. So, without further ado, here's what Ashton Kutcher's exes have said about him.
January Jones implied that Ashton Kutcher didn't believe in her acting career
When January Jones was starting out in Hollywood, her then-boyfriend didn't believe in her acting dreams. During a GQ interview, Jones revealed that her first Los Angeles boyfriend told her, "I don't think you're going to be good at this [acting]." She said, "The minute you tell me I can't do something, that's when I'm most motivated." In the end, Jones landed major roles and earned two Golden Globe nominations, proving her ex wrong. She joked during the aforementioned interview, "He only has nice things to say now."
The ex in question is believed to be Ashton Kutcher, as he and Jones dated from 1998 to 2001, the same time she first moved to Los Angeles and began acting. However, during an interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2016 Jones clarified that she didn't name the unsupportive ex in the GQ interview. "The person who wrote the interview did the math and thought it might be him [Kutcher], so I never really said who it was," she said. "I haven't talked to him, but I'm super happy for him and his family, to be political and all that." When Cohen asked if the ex was Kutcher, she simply smiled.
The lack of support wasn't the only problem in January Jones' relationship with Ashton Kutcher. In her memoir "Inside Out," Demi Moore wrote that Kutcher was convinced that Jones had a fling with Bruce Willis while filming "Bandits." Moore wrote that Jones denied having a fling with Willis when she sat next to her during an event. "I told him [Kutcher] a hundred times, I didn't want to f*** that old man!" Jones told Moore.
Brittany Murphy joked about Ashton Kutcher's small manhood
Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher's chemistry in "Just Married" was palpable. Fortunately for fans, that spark continued off-screen as well. Brittany Murphy briefly dated Ashton Kutcher and spoke highly of him while promoting the film. During an interview with MTV News (via SheKnows), the late actor described him as "one of the kindest humans I've ever met." She joked, "He's really like Forrest Gump or something. He's an extraordinary person." Kutcher also had nice things to say about Murphy. "When we were doing the movie, we were just friends," he told People. "We just kind of started hanging out more. And now we've been hanging out a lot more." The film's director, Shawn Levy, spoke about witnessing Murphy and Kutcher's special bond, saying, "From the minute they met they were bouncing off each other, riffing, kidding around and laughing."
Not long after in 2003, Murphy and Kutcher broke up. That same year, Kutcher began dating Demi Moore, sparking controversy due to their 15-year age gap. A few months later, when Murphy appeared on "Late Show with David Letterman," the "8 Mile" actor said, "I suppose the crux of their relationship basically means to him that age doesn't matter and to her size doesn't matter."
After Murphy's untimely death in 2009, Kutcher tweeted, "The world lost a little piece of sunshine. My deepest condolences go out 2 Brittany's family, her husband, & her amazing mother Sharon." In a 2010 "Nightline" interview (via ABC News), Kutcher remembered her as "the person who ... was always the first person to dance" when music played. He said he tries to "celebrate who she was and how she was" instead of trying to make sense of such a tragic loss.
Nelly Furtado spoke about her kiss with Ashton Kutcher
Canadian singer Nelly Furtado revealed that she once shared a kiss or two with Ashton Kutcher before he became a household name. During a candid chat on 2Day FM in Sydney, a caller asked Furtado about the celebrities she has dated. After some pushing, Furtado opened up about her short-lived romance with Kutcher. She revealed that she and Kutcher dated "before he was really big." She said, "Yeah, we kissed like once or twice. It was good."
When the topic came up on television the following year, both stars treated it playfully. Furtado was a guest on an episode of Ashton Kutcher's prank show "Punk'd" where Kutcher himself spoke about their past. He told the audience, "We made out once while horseback riding," adding a humorous twist to the story. He also said that despite putting effort into their dates, their relationship never went beyond a kiss. The prank concluded with the two sharing a friendly hug, showing that all was good between them.
Demi Moore said she agreed to threesomes to impress Ashton Kutcher
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher started dating in 2003 and got married two years later. After eight years of marriage, Moore and Kutcher finalized their divorce in 2013. Moore revealed details about her strained marriage with Kutcher in her memoir "Inside Out," writing, "I put him first. So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn't say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be." Even though it was consensual, Moore admitted that the threesomes left her feeling uncomfortable. "They were good people, but it was still a mistake," she wrote. "I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn't shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault."
According to Moore, their decision to have threesomes eventually backfired. After Demi Moore learned of Ashton Kutcher's alleged infidelity, she wrote about how he justified it by saying the threesomes had "blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he's done." She also claimed that Kutcher cheated on her twice during their marriage. Moore revealed that when the woman he cheated with said she had slept with Kutcher, she knew that wasn't a lie. She also revealed, "He admitted it right away."
When Moore's memoir was released in 2019, Kutcher seemed frustrated. He tweeted, "I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it." While on the "WTF with Marc Maron Podcast" in 2020, Kutcher appeared to have moved on from the situation, saying, "We don't hang out ... It's all good. There's no badness."
Brittney Jones claimed Ashton Kutcher cheated with her on Demi Moore
Ashton Kutcher has been in a seemingly healthy marriage with Mila Kunis since 2015. However, in the past, he faced allegations of being unfaithful. In 2010, Brittney Jones claimed she had an affair with Kutcher while he was married to Demi Moore. According to her interview with Star Magazine (via HuffPost), Jones said they met at a bowling alley, where she gave him her number. She recalled how Kutcher started sending her messages like, "R U busy?" "I did all the suggesting in the texts, it was like he was paranoid and didn't want to text anything that would get him in trouble," Jones revealed. "I asked him if he wanted to meet, that's how we made the plans."
Jones claimed they met at the home Kutcher shared with Moore while she was out of town. Speaking about her bond with him, Jones said, "He's a great lover. Very considerate and sweet. And it was very special to me. I felt totally comfortable in his arms. It was tender and nice — not some random sex act."
Kutcher's lawyer responded to the accusation by giving a statement to Us Weekly, which read, "Star Magazine continuously publishes lies about Ashton Kutcher and many other celebrities. This is not the first, nor will it be the last time they engage in reckless conduct." Kutcher tweeted about the same, saying, "I think Star magazine calling me a 'cheater' qualifies as defamation of character. I hope my lawyer agrees." His then-wife, Demi Moore, showed her support by tweeting, "Excellent point my love! RT @aplusk STAR magazine – you don't get to stand behind 'freedom of the press' when you are writing fiction."
Sara Leal said Ashton Kutcher made the first move, even though he was married
One year after the first cheating scandal, another woman came forward claiming she had an affair with Ashton Kutcher. In 2011, 22-year-old Sara Leal told Us Weekly that she spent the night with Kutcher on his six-year wedding anniversary with Demi Moore. Leal claimed she met Kutcher at a party at the Hard Rock Hotel. "He just came up and kissed me," she recalled. "I didn't think it was out of the ordinary." She also said she believed Kutcher when he told her he was separated from his wife.
Speaking about her experience with Kutcher, Leal told the outlet, "He was good. It wasn't weird or perverted." Leal shared that after having unprotected sex, they spoke about politics and their horoscopes. She also claimed that Kutcher spoke about his life in Hollywood and how difficult it was to have real experiences as a public figure. "He was like, 'I enjoy things like this because I'm an actor 90% of the time and it's fake. It's nice to have moments that are real,'" she said. Around the time the news broke, Kutcher tweeted, "When you ASSUME to know that which you know nothing of you make an ASS out of U and ME."