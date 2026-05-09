Here's How Far Carrie Underwood Made It In School

It's not uncommon for celebrities to be college dropouts. Specifically, singers frequently trade the classroom for their destined careers, eager to get started ASAP. For "American Idol" winner turned judge Carrie Underwood, the situation was more complex. Though the controversial country star did pause her education at Northeastern State University to pursue her singing dreams initially, she was eventually awarded with her degree.

Underwood was just three credits shy of graduation when she departed to compete on Season 4 of "American Idol." Her appearance on the hit TV show ultimately counted as a special makeshift internship, allowing the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker to finally graduate in 2006. Underwood was majoring in mass communications, with an emphasis in journalism, at the time, so working in TV production even as a contestant made sense.

As for high school, impressively, the singer-songwriter graduated second in her class, otherwise known as the Salutatorian rank. In fact, Underwood was reminiscing with her fellow "American Idol" judges about high school when she revealed that she would have actually finished first if not for scheduling conflicts between two of her required courses.