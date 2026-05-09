Fashion Trends Kate Middleton Has Royally Embraced Over The Years

People are constantly paying attention to a younger royal's personal style, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, isn't immune to that reality. In fact, Kate Middleton and her sister, Pippa Middleton, got attention during their pre-royal days for having some bold, stylish moments. When she married Prince William in 2011, Kate followed some outdated royal fashion rules for duty's sake. Switching from non-royal looks to crown-approved styles likely has its difficulties, but the princess managed to add some flair to her new dress code.

Over the years, Kate has made some fashion risks that seriously paid off, which couldn't be possible if she and her stylists weren't willing to adjust to any new trends. Austrian designer Petar Petrov also told People about how the princess' style makes her seem more approachable. "I think she looks much more modern in the way she dresses now," he said in the 2025 interview. "She looks relaxed, and I think she can win the hearts of people even more because she feels like a real person that people can connect with, like Princess Diana." From wearing mom jeans with a pink blazer to exploring different colors associated with colder seasons, Kate knows how to blend a simple fashion trend with the standard dress code for a future queen.