Fashion Trends Kate Middleton Has Royally Embraced Over The Years
People are constantly paying attention to a younger royal's personal style, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, isn't immune to that reality. In fact, Kate Middleton and her sister, Pippa Middleton, got attention during their pre-royal days for having some bold, stylish moments. When she married Prince William in 2011, Kate followed some outdated royal fashion rules for duty's sake. Switching from non-royal looks to crown-approved styles likely has its difficulties, but the princess managed to add some flair to her new dress code.
Over the years, Kate has made some fashion risks that seriously paid off, which couldn't be possible if she and her stylists weren't willing to adjust to any new trends. Austrian designer Petar Petrov also told People about how the princess' style makes her seem more approachable. "I think she looks much more modern in the way she dresses now," he said in the 2025 interview. "She looks relaxed, and I think she can win the hearts of people even more because she feels like a real person that people can connect with, like Princess Diana." From wearing mom jeans with a pink blazer to exploring different colors associated with colder seasons, Kate knows how to blend a simple fashion trend with the standard dress code for a future queen.
Kate hopped on this dress trend at Buckingham Palace
A huge part of fashion is taking inspiration from the past, and minimalist midi dresses from the '90s became a trend again in the mid-2020s. In April 2026, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, went to Buckingham Palace in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday.
Kate Middleton wore a modest purple midi dress with a high neckline, three-quarter sleeves, a pleated bodice, and a flowy skirt. She paired the dress with light brown heels and a layered pearl necklace. Kate turned the '90s-inspired trend into a tastefully royal look.
She pulled off these mom jeans on her museum visit
In June 2021, Catherine, Princess of Wales, went to the Natural History Museum to see one of their projects. The then-duchess wore a salmon-colored blazer over a white top, which was tucked into her denim blue mom jeans. Kate Middleton completed the outfit with white sneakers, and the gold accents on her shoes matched her earrings and necklaces. She clearly noticed that mom jeans gained popularity in the late 2010s, and the hype didn't die down in 2021. The smart casual outfit was one of Kate's best fashion moments because it makes her look approachable and dutiful at the same time.
Kate Middleton knows red is a cool weather staple
The British royal family celebrated Commonwealth Day on March 10, 2025, in honor of the diverse nations making up the British Commonwealth. Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a red Catherine Walker dress with a bow at the collar and a red hat by Gina Foster. She also honored two belated members of the royal family through her choice of pearl jewelry: a necklace from Queen Elizabeth II and earrings from Princess Diana. It seems like Kate Middleton did her homework for the chilly day in London, because many fashionistas consider red as a staple for cooler weather.
The cutouts on this dress were stylish and trendy
Catherine, Princess of Wales, clearly has a talent for tailoring fashion trends to her royal dress code. In June 2016, she went to Kensington Palace to celebrate the 40th anniversary of SportsAid, an organization giving financial aid to adolescent British athletes. Kate Middleton wore a blue floor-length gown with cutouts on the shoulders. The figure-hugging dress not only matched one of SportsAid's trademark colors, but it also remixed the 2016 cutout trend, which mainly showed up on the bust and midriff sections of clothes. Although shoulder cutouts were a thing, Princess Kate possibly made it more popular.
She wore cobalt blue skinny jeans at the 2012 Olympics
In July 2012, Catherine, Princess of Wales, waited for the Olympic torch at Buckingham Palace ahead of the London Olympics. Like William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Kate Middleton's outfit incorporated white and blue. She wore a white Adidas polo shirt with cobalt blue skinny jeans and a pair of navy blue wedges. The color of the newlywed princess' pants was bolder than her husband and brother-in-law's neutral-colored trousers. However, Kate's bright blue skinny jeans showed that she was in tune with 2010s denim trends.
Kate recognized olive green's comeback in 2025
In 2025, olive green made a comeback in fall fashion. Catherine, Princess of Wales, seemed to get the hype behind the earthy color when she was in Oxford, England, that October. Kate Middleton wore a monochrome outfit, including a Victoria Beckham pantsuit with large pockets on the blazer, slacks, and a crew neck tee. She finished the look off with a pair of light brown heels, a pendant necklace, dangling earrings, and a stack of rings. Kate's outfit and smokey eye made her eye color pop.
Her cardigan made her look put together on this outdoorsy trip
Catherine, Princess of Wales, picked up on another fall trend when she and William, Prince of Wales, went to Northern Ireland in October 2025. The prince and princess dressed appropriately for walking outdoors. Kate Middleton's earth-toned outfit had many layers. She wore a dark olive jacket over a short button-up cardigan and a black turtleneck top, complete with a long brown skirt, braided belt, and brown suede boots.
The cardigan, which Glamour calls the "granny cardigan," was worn at different fashion week shows ahead of the fall season. When Kate needed something good for a nature walk, she looked put together and stylish with the trendy piece of knitwear.