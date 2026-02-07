Pics Of Kate & Pippa Middleton That Make Us Miss Their Pre-Royal Lives
Kate Middleton, like many others in the public eye, went from paparazzi-free days in her childhood to a lifetime in front of cameras as an adult. While Kate's beauty hasn't changed much since her college days, she definitely switched things up during her transition from non-royal to royal by marriage. Her union with Prince William, who's first in line to the British throne, also meant that her relatives no longer live completely off the grid, including her sister, Pippa Middleton.
Pippa has definitely basked in the limelight as Kate's little sister. When she was the maid of honor at Kate and William's highly ranked royal wedding, Pippa got a lot of attention for her physique. She later married James Matthews, and their wedding was really like another royal event with her sister and in-laws attending. The overlap between Pippa's marriage and the dating timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resulted in outings with not one, but two famous women before the Sussexes left the royal family.
Like her sister, Pippa went through a stunning transformation from youth to adulthood, but the Middleton girls did have their iconic moments before Kate and William tied the knot.
Kate's graduation 'fit looked like a 2000s rom-com
Kate Middleton ran into her husband, Prince William, at St. Andrew's University, years after seeing each other for the first time as kids. After building a friendship, the two lived in the same dorm during their second year of university, and the rest is history. The paparazzi also followed along and snapped pictures of Kate at their graduation ceremony in June 2005. Under her gown, Kate wore a put-together black-and-white 'fit that made you think she's on the set of a 2000s rom-com. Her white top even had some buttons undone to show off her gold necklace, and she added a pop of color to the look with a cute brown bag.
Kate loved pairing a mini dress with a knee-high boot
Kate Middleton had the freedom to wear outfits above the knee before becoming a princess, and she definitely used it to the fullest. In January 2007, she was spotted in London after work wearing a patterned black-and-white dress with a black blazer and black knee-high boots. Kate topped off the look with sheer black tights, small earrings, and a dainty silver ring. The dress was professional enough for office guidelines since it wasn't too high above the knee, and heeled boots were suitable for drinks after work.
Pippa also had the perfect office look for a night out
It's no secret that millennials stood out from other generations when they went clubbing in business cocktail attire in the 2000s. Like her older sister, Pippa Middleton was spotted at the Mahiki club in London wearing a dress that was also good for going to work. In July 2007, Pippa wore a purple-dotted white dress outside Mahiki. Her jewelry included a beaded necklace with a white pendant, a delicate gold watch, and two rings. She complemented her look with a white purse and later hopped in the car with a male companion.
The Middleton sisters weren't afraid to spice things up
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton loved having a night out in town together in their 20s, and they didn't want to look too office ready on those occasions. When the sisters went to the Mahiki Club in February 2007, Princess Kate wore a flowy, paisley-print dress. The dress's halter neckline drew attention to her beaded necklace and radiant skin. The older Middleton sister also looked ethereal with ends of her hair effortlessly curled. Pippa wore a black blazer, but the neckline of her outfit went even lower than Kate's. Her shorter multi-colored dress showed off her smooth legs, and her black purse matched her older sister's.
Pippa's dress was chef's kiss at the End of Summer Ball
The End of Summer Ball in 2008 was a charity event for King Charles III's Trust, but it was also a moment for ambassadors and supporters of the trust to shine. Pippa wore a beautiful halter-neck gown in a pattern of black, pink, green, and white. The lighter colors complemented her tanned skin. The younger Middleton kept her jewelry minimal, wearing a tiny black leather watch and black drop earrings. She carried a white clutch that matched the rhinestones on her heels.
The sisters were pretty fashion forward in 2006
The Middleton sisters attended the Cheltenham Festival in March 2006, and their way of dressing warmly was pretty fashionable and timeless. Kate Middleton wore a Russian-style fur hat and a beige trenchcoat by English designer Katherine Hooker. The coat had brown pocket flaps that matched Kate's tall brown boots. Pippa Middleton also sported a trench coat and tall boots in different colors. The younger Middleton sister's coat was black, and her tall black boots had a pointed toe and a kitten heel.