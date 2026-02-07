Pics Of Kate & Pippa Middleton That Make Us Miss Their Pre-Royal Lives

Kate Middleton, like many others in the public eye, went from paparazzi-free days in her childhood to a lifetime in front of cameras as an adult. While Kate's beauty hasn't changed much since her college days, she definitely switched things up during her transition from non-royal to royal by marriage. Her union with Prince William, who's first in line to the British throne, also meant that her relatives no longer live completely off the grid, including her sister, Pippa Middleton.

Pippa has definitely basked in the limelight as Kate's little sister. When she was the maid of honor at Kate and William's highly ranked royal wedding, Pippa got a lot of attention for her physique. She later married James Matthews, and their wedding was really like another royal event with her sister and in-laws attending. The overlap between Pippa's marriage and the dating timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resulted in outings with not one, but two famous women before the Sussexes left the royal family.

Like her sister, Pippa went through a stunning transformation from youth to adulthood, but the Middleton girls did have their iconic moments before Kate and William tied the knot.