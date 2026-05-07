Stars From The Voice Who Have Tragically Passed Away
The following article contains mentions of substance abuse and suicide.
"American Idol" may have put the concept of reality singing competitions on the map in the United States, but "The Voice" has become well-established in its own right. Although Ariana Grande once swore she would never return to the series, there's no denying the impact that "The Voice" has left on the ever-evolving music industry — and pop culture as a whole. Between famous coaches and intense one-on-one singing battles, NBC's hit series has showcased a plethora of talent over the years: Morgan Wallen, Cassadee Pope, Melanie Martinez, and a plethora of "The Voice" contestants who look unrecognizable today.
The hit series may have been the catalyst for dozens upon dozens of careers in the music industry, but it has also been witness to a host of tragic losses throughout the years. Sadly, many former competitors who made an impact on the show are no longer with us. Whether by natural causes or from horrific violence, these contestants tragically lost their lives way too soon.
Beverly McClellan
Beverly McClellan was a contestant on "The Voice" Season 1, which premiered in 2011. She chose to join Christina Aguilera's team after her blind audition, a cover of "Piece of My Heart" by Erma Franklin; Adam Levine was the only other coach to turn around. McClellan made it all the way to the live shows and ultimately walked away in fourth place. During the finale, McClellan and Aguilera performed a duet of Aguilera's hit song "Beautiful."
After years of moderate success as an independent artist, McClellan's world was flipped upside down in March 2018 when she was diagnosed with stage 3 endometrial cancer, which spread to her colon, bladder, and intestines. McClellan passed away from the disease on October 30, 2018. She was 49. McClellan's wife announced the news on Facebook the next day, although the statement has since been deleted. "She was surrounded by so much love and we shared some beautiful last days," McClellan's wife wrote (via People).
Although McClellan is gone, "The Voice" community has continued to make sure that she'll never be forgotten. Upon her death, the show posted on Instagram: "The only thing greater than Beverly McClellan's voice was her heart. Our thoughts are with her friends, friends, and fans during this difficult time." Javier Colon, Season 1's winner, wrote a lengthy memorial on Instagram. "I hadn't spoken to Bev in a while. I so wish I had reached out sooner," he wrote in part.
Christina Grimmie
Christina Grimmie wasn't just a contestant on "The Voice," but one of several YouTube stars we lost too soon. In 2014, Grimmie auditioned for Season 6 with Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball." All four coaches turned their chairs; she chose Adam Levine as her coach. Grimmie made it all the way to the Finals and ultimately finished in third place behind runner-up Jake Worthington and winner Josh Kaufman.
Grimmie passed away tragically on June 10, 2016. She was only 22 years old. That night, Grimmie performed at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida, and after her set, she hosted a meet-and-greet with fans backstage. Kevin Loibl, who was reportedly obsessed with the musician, shot her several times in the head and chest before turning the gun on himself. Grimmie was murdered shortly before the Pulse nightclub shooting, which occurred only a few miles away.
Grimmie's violent death was met by an outpour of grief among "The Voice" alumni, social media users, and other celebrities. Levine, who offered to pay for Grimmie's funeral, wrote on X (then-Twitter), "Behati [Prinsloo, Levine's wife] and I are absolutely devastated and heartbroken by Christina Grimmie's death. Our hearts go out to her family." Selena Gomez, who previously toured with Grimmie, also wrote one of many tributes on X. "My heart is absolutely broken. I miss you Christina," she said.
Ryan Whyte Maloney
Ryan Whyte Maloney was another contestant on "The Voice" Season 6. For his blind audition, he sang "Lights" by Journey. Like Christina Grimmie, all four coaches turned their chairs, although he chose to be on Blake Shelton's team. Maloney lasted until the Playoffs; he was eliminated after a rendition of Shinedown's "Second Chance." After his elimination, Maloney became a regular performer at Shelton's bar, Ole Red.
Although "The Voice" put Maloney on the map, his personal life was seemingly more tumultuous than his career. Maloney died by suicide on January 28, 2025. He was 44. Per People, who obtained a police report, Maloney was driving with his fiancée when they got into an argument, reportedly over a jacket. Maloney subsequently left the vehicle and fired two self-inflicted gunshots. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The day after Maloney's death, "The Voice" released a statement on Facebook and their other social media accounts. "Ryan Whyte Maloney will always be in our hearts and minds. He was part of The Voice family, and he will be missed," the series wrote. A source told RadarOnline that Shelton was "kicking himself because he wanted to do more to not only help him be a bigger star, but to deal with the pressures that come with a life pursuing the kind of success HE had."
Anthony Riley
Anthony Riley was introduced to viewers on "The Voice" Season 8, which aired in 2015. All four coaches turned their chairs during his blind audition; he sang James Brown's "I Got You (I Feel Good)." Riley, who chose Pharrell Williams as his coach, ultimately withdrew from the competition during the Knockout Round. Riley later told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he dropped out to go to rehab; Riley struggled with substance abuse and explained that he couldn't handle the pressure.
Unfortunately, Riley was unable to overcome his personal demons. Riley died by suicide on June 5, 2015. He was 28. Per Philadelphia Magazine, he hanged himself in the basement of his apartment building, where his body remained undiscovered for several days. Malcolm Burnley, who wrote the piece, detailed a conversation he had with Riley several weeks before his death. "I'm getting back on my feet," Riley had reportedly said.
"The Voice" and its broadcast network, NBC, released the following statement after Riley's death (via Entertainment Weekly): "We are sad over the passing of Anthony Riley. We offer our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this very difficult time." Carson Daly paid his own tribute on Instagram. "It's a heartbreaking loss," he wrote. "He was incredibly talented and loved to sing. God Bless him."
Nolan Neal
Nolan Neal was initially introduced on "The Voice" Season 10 in 2016, although he didn't make it past the blind auditions. Neal returned for Season 11 and got all four coaches to turn their chairs with his cover of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer." Neal chose to be on Adam Levine's team; he was eventually eliminated during the Knockout Round. In 2020, Neal competed on "America's Got Talent" Season 15. He performed an original song, "Lost," which he said was about his battle with substance abuse.
Neal passed away on July 18, 2022. He was 41. Neal's cousin, Dylan Seals, told TMZ the day after that he was discovered deceased in his Nashville, Tennessee apartment. At the time, Neal's cause of death was undetermined, although police officers reportedly told TMZ that a "powder residue" was allegedly discovered. Deadline later reported in October 2022 that Neal's cause of death was determined to be an accidental "acute combined drug toxicity."
"America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell (whose own life has been marred by tragic events) discussed Neal's death in an interview with People shortly after the sad news broke. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years ... People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible," he remarked. Seals also described Neal to People as "one of the most talented people" and "a light to all who knew him."
Janice Freeman
Janice Freeman was a contestant on "The Voice" Season 13, which aired in 2017. For her blind audition, Freeman covered Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive." After coaches Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson turned their chairs, Freeman chose to join Cyrus's team. Freeman made it past The Battles and Knockout Round, although she was eventually eliminated during the Week 2 (Top 11) live shows.
Freeman passed away on March 2, 2019. She was 33. A statement uploaded to Freeman's Instagram revealed that she died "from an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart. While at home, her husband Dion performed CPR until the ambulance arrived." Before her death, Freeman disclosed that she battled several health conditions, including lupus and cervical cancer.
The coaches of "The Voice" Season 13 emotionally reacted to Freeman's death, highlighting her kind and courageous spirit. Cyrus, whose time on the show represents a part of her own stunning transformation, tearfully spoke at Freeman's memorial service. "I was never her coach, ever," Cyrus said (via YouTube). "She was always mine." Blake Shelton wrote on X, "Very sorry to hear about Janice Freeman passing away...She was so sweet to be around. She will be missed."
Matt Snook
Matt Snook competed on "The Voice" Season 8 in 2015. Snook, who was from Camden Point, Missouri, performed a cover of Brooks & Dunn's "Red Dirt Road" for his blind audition; he was automatically placed on Blake Shelton's team, as Shelton was the only coach to turn his chair. Snook was eliminated during The Battles against Cody Wickline after the two performed "How Country Feels," a song recorded by Randy Houser.
Sadly, Snook was diagnosed with Renal Cell Sarcomatoid Carcinoma, a rare type of terminal kidney cancer, in January 2024. Snook told The Platte County Citizen that he received the tragic news just after New Year's; he had been having trouble breathing for several months beforehand. "Singing publicly for me is probably over," he said. "I don't have the energy or stamina to perform." The singer ultimately passed away on August 15, 2024. He was 51.
Just before Snook's death, he crossed one big thing off his bucket list: a chance to play in the World Series of Poker. "I've lived such a blessed life, I feel good today, had a tough night last night, and I'm planning on trying to work through what I've got to work through," Snook had told PokerNews. Upon his passing, Chris Roush with KQ2 wrote on Facebook, "He might've entertained thousands with his music, but it's his passion for life and people that will shine bright for years to come."
Dylan Carter
Dylan Carter was a contestant on "The Voice" Season 24, which aired throughout the latter half of 2023. Carter, who was from South Carolina, performed "I Look to You" by Whitney Houston for his blind audition. After all four coaches turned their chairs, he chose to join Reba McEntire's team. Carter was subsequently eliminated during The Battles after a rendition of Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't."
Considering Carter tripled as a realtor and campground owner, per his Instagram, it's clear that he lived a full life, despite how short it ultimately was. Carter sadly is among several celebs who passed away before age 30; he died on April 25, 2026, at 24. As reported by USA Today, Carter was involved in a fatal car crash on U.S. Route 21, outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Carter's Tesla smashed into several objects before it overturned. He died from sustained blunt force injuries, despite wearing a seat belt.
Carter's unexpected death was met with a hefty amount of online reactions, from those in the music industry to those within his local community. Upon the news, McEntire wrote on an Instagram Story (via Taste of Country): "He was a brilliant, kind and talented young man who brought a huge ray of sunshine to The Voice. Rest in peace, my dear friend." Residents of South Carolina's Berkeley County (via Facebook) remembered Dylan as kind, helpful, and talented.
Ifunanya Nwangene
Ifunanya Nwangene, also known by the stage name Nanyah, competed on "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3 in 2021. For her blind audition, Ifunanya covered Rihanna's "Take a Bow." Waje and Yemi Alade turned their chairs, and she subsequently joined Waje's team. Nwangene was eventually eliminated during the Knockout Round after a performance of Seyi Shay's "Right Now," although she had a solid social media presence.
Nwangene's career seemed to be on the verge of taking off after "The Voice Nigeria," which is partially what made her death so sad. The other shocking part concerns what exactly happened: Nwangene died on January 31st, 2026, after she was bit by a snake in her sleep. She was 26 years old. According to Nwangene's friend, Paschal Nworgu (via CNN), the first medical clinic she visited, once she realized what happened, did not supply antivenom. "She died in my hands," Nworgu stated.
Nwangene's untimely death received a fair amount of local and global attention due to its extraordinary circumstances. Chinonso Egemba, a Nigerian doctor and content creator, expressed disappointment on Instagram over Nwangene's death and criticized the lack of antivenom widely available in Nigeria. As the news circulated on social media, users far and wide shared similar sentiments. "I see this more of a systemic failure than anything – she had plenty of time to receive treatment but was unable to find any before the toxins set in," one Redditor wrote.
Karen Silva
Karen Silva competed on "The Voice Kids Brazil" Season 5 in 2020, when she was 12 years old. Silva, who was from the munciplicity of Volta Redonda, auditioned with the song "Ginga" from the 2016 biopic "Pelé." Silva was automatically placed on Carlinhos Brown's team, as he was the only coach to turn his chair. She was ultimately eliminated during the Semifinals, although her powerful voice gained a rather strong fanbase.
In an unexpected and devastating turn of events, Silva did not live to see adulthood. She passed away on April 24, 2025 at 17 years old. A statement was uploaded to her Instagram in Portuguese. Translated into English, the post stated, in part: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of the young singer Karen Silva, at the age of 17, following several days of hospitalization at São João Batista Hospital in Volta Redonda, due to a hemorrhagic stroke."
A few days before her death, Silva's Instagram account shared (translated from Portuguese to English): "Karen Silva is currently facing a health issue and remains under medical care." According to The Mirror, Silva's father told a Brazilian news outlet, "She left home to have lunch on Friday, and three hours later she was in a coma ... To know my daughter passed like this, it hurts so much."
Natasha Stuart
Natasha Stuart competed on "The Voice Australia" Season 8, which ran in 2019. Stuart, who was 42 at the time of her blind audition, sang "I Was Here" by Beyoncé and had all four coaches turn their chairs. Stuart chose Delta Goodrem as her coach and lasted all the way until the Finals; she was ultimately eliminated by Goodrem after singing Rozalla's "Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)," a particularly touching performance with her close friends as backup singers.
Shockingly, Stuart was in the midst of battling cancer during her time on "The Voice Australia." Stuart told New Idea in June 2019 that she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer the year before, at age 41. "The way I stayed positive through chemo was to go and do my gigs," Stuart said; she also revealed that her mother died of breast cancer when she was 14. "My dad was at every single chemo treatment and every day in hospital ... it was incredibly tough for him."
Sadly, Stuart passed away from the disease on January 29th, 2020. She was 43. "We are forever grateful to have had Tash orbit our world and be a part of our Voice family. She radiated joy, beauty and strength and touched everyone she met with her talent," "The Voice Australia" wrote on Facebook. Goodrem also put out a statement on Instagram. "Rest in peace ... musical friend. May you be with the angels singing," she wrote in part.
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