Stars From The Voice Who Have Tragically Passed Away

Beverly McClellan was a contestant on "The Voice" Season 1, which premiered in 2011. She chose to join Christina Aguilera's team after her blind audition, a cover of "Piece of My Heart" by Erma Franklin; Adam Levine was the only other coach to turn around. McClellan made it all the way to the live shows and ultimately walked away in fourth place. During the finale, McClellan and Aguilera performed a duet of Aguilera's hit song "Beautiful."

After years of moderate success as an independent artist, McClellan's world was flipped upside down in March 2018 when she was diagnosed with stage 3 endometrial cancer, which spread to her colon, bladder, and intestines. McClellan passed away from the disease on October 30, 2018. She was 49. McClellan's wife announced the news on Facebook the next day, although the statement has since been deleted. "She was surrounded by so much love and we shared some beautiful last days," McClellan's wife wrote (via People).

Although McClellan is gone, "The Voice" community has continued to make sure that she'll never be forgotten. Upon her death, the show posted on Instagram: "The only thing greater than Beverly McClellan's voice was her heart. Our thoughts are with her friends, friends, and fans during this difficult time." Javier Colon, Season 1's winner, wrote a lengthy memorial on Instagram. "I hadn't spoken to Bev in a while. I so wish I had reached out sooner," he wrote in part.