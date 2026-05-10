Arielle Kebbel's Life Hasn't Been The Same Since 'Big Success' With Marshals

The Taylor Sheridan-helmed show "Yellowstone" first aired in 2018, telling the story of the Dutton family as they worked to protect their vast Montana ranch. Deaths, intrigue, romance, and all kinds of drama played out over five seasons. The popular show led to a number of spinoffs, including "Marshals" on CBS. It stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, who has moved on from the Yellowstone Ranch and is now working as a U.S. Marshal. Arielle Kebbel plays one of his fellow marshals, Belle Skinner, who's been called "Martha Stewart in cowboy boots," according to "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show." The role has changed her life.

Kebbel is one of those "Marshals" cast members that you've seen before. She's been on a number of shows, including "Gilmore Girls" and "The Vampire Diaries," and she starred in "John Tucker Must Die" as well as a few Hallmark movies. But it's her role on "Marshals" that has made the biggest impact on her. "In most of my career, I'm used to working really hard and not really knowing what big success feels like," Kebbel told People in March 2026.

When "Marshals" came out in March 2026, it was one of the most watched shows of the television season, with over 9.5 million viewers, per Deadline. So that's quite the level of success, and it's come with some adjustment for Kebbel. "The truth is, in my entire career, this is the first time that I'm experiencing this kind of response," she said to People. "I think I'm digesting it in real time and it has yet to fully sink in."