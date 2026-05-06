Dolly Parton Reportedly Found 'A Lot Of Solace' After Husband's Death By Helping Children's Hospital
It's been just over a year since Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died at the age of 82. It's hard to imagine just how painful this past year has been for Parton. In the midst of her grieving, the music icon faced her first anniversary without her husband. It would have been their 59th. Yet, it seems that Parton has been able to persevere through the heartbreak. There is one thing, in particular, that is reportedly helping her through this difficult time.
Through it all, Parton has kept things light and joyful on Instagram, and in February, one extra special post popped up. "East Tennessee Children's Hospital is proud to share we are becoming Dolly Parton Children's Hospital," the caption announced alongside a video of the star donning colorful makeup and speaking about her experience with the children's hospital that will now be dedicated to her. "I've always believed that every child deserves a fair chance to grow up healthy, hopeful, and surrounded with love," she explained. Apparently, dedicating her time to this belief has helped Parton just as much as she has helped so many young patients. An insider told Closer Weekly that going to the hospital and sitting with the patients there has provided her with "a lot of solace" in her time of grief. "It makes her feel useful and she says it's impossible to feel sorry for herself when she's there," they explained.
Dolly Parton is dedicating everything to this hospital
No matter what is going on in Dolly Parton's life, spending time at the newly named Dolly Parton Children's Hospital seemingly lifts her spirits. In September 2025, she took to Instagram to tell her fans that she was experiencing some health issues and would consequently be postponing some planned Las Vegas shows. Even through her own health struggles, though, her commitment to patients at the Dolly Parton Children's Hospital remains. "Dolly is a very proactive person," the source told Closer Weekly, adding, "She may be on doctor's orders to take a break from performing, but she says that doesn't mean she can't still do something valuable with her time. And in her view, nothing could be more valuable than helping sick kids."
Parton is dedicating all she's got to making the experience for patients as joyful as she can, donating both money and one-on-one time. "She puts on scrubs and the mask and goes incognito to help hold the babies in the NICU or play with the little ones in the pediatric care ward," the insider explained, noting, "And she's doing it all with almost no fanfare." Furthermore, the money Parton has donated to the hospital is being used to make many improvements, including plans to broaden into neuroscience and gastroenterology for kids. It sounds like Parton's partnership with her home state's hospital is a match made in heaven — or should we say "Dollywood?"