Dolly Parton Reportedly Found 'A Lot Of Solace' After Husband's Death By Helping Children's Hospital

It's been just over a year since Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died at the age of 82. It's hard to imagine just how painful this past year has been for Parton. In the midst of her grieving, the music icon faced her first anniversary without her husband. It would have been their 59th. Yet, it seems that Parton has been able to persevere through the heartbreak. There is one thing, in particular, that is reportedly helping her through this difficult time.

Through it all, Parton has kept things light and joyful on Instagram, and in February, one extra special post popped up. "East Tennessee Children's Hospital is proud to share we are becoming Dolly Parton Children's Hospital," the caption announced alongside a video of the star donning colorful makeup and speaking about her experience with the children's hospital that will now be dedicated to her. "I've always believed that every child deserves a fair chance to grow up healthy, hopeful, and surrounded with love," she explained. Apparently, dedicating her time to this belief has helped Parton just as much as she has helped so many young patients. An insider told Closer Weekly that going to the hospital and sitting with the patients there has provided her with "a lot of solace" in her time of grief. "It makes her feel useful and she says it's impossible to feel sorry for herself when she's there," they explained.