Bindi Irwin Is 'Doing So Much Better Now' After Endometriosis Surgery

Bindi Irwin has experienced plenty of tragedy in her life. She was eight when her famous father, Steve Irwin ("The Crocodile Hunter"), was killed by a stingray. Sadly, Bindi's also dealt with significant health problems involving endometriosis. "I didn't really know anything about the world of endometriosis and what was going on in my own body, so I searched for answers for about 10 years," she informed EndoTV in 2024. Over a year earlier, Bindi reported on social media that she'd undergone her first surgery to treat the condition.

By March 2026, Bindi posted another update detailing the extent of her operations as part of Endometriosis Awareness Month. "I've had over 50 endometriosis lesions cut out of my body. A chocolate cyst that was adhering my ovary to my side was removed. An appendectomy and a hernia repair," Bindi wrote on Instagram.

Although Bindi's surgeries provided relief from the debilitating pain she'd previously experienced, she still had a lot of healing to do. As such, in May 2026, Bindi opted out of an event honoring her late father. Happily, Bindi's mother, Terri Irwin, had positive news, despite her daughter's absence. "Bindi is doing so much better now," Terri relayed to E! News. However, given that the Irwins live in Australia and the event was in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bindi wasn't up for spending over half a day in the air. "Ironically, it's less taxing for her to be home feeding crocodiles," Terri added.