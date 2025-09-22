Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin declared during her television debut in January 2007 — four months after the TV personality tragically died — that she would carry on her dad's legacy of wildlife conservation. On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she said, "I want to try and be him. I want him to be proud of me." Eighteen years later, Bindi has grown up to be the spitting image of Steve in both appearance and actions and has fulfilled the promise she made at 8 years old. She not only helps her mom, Terri Irwin, and brother Robert Irwin run the Australia Zoo and the nonprofit conservation organization Wildlife Warriors, but she also followed in her dad's footsteps and helps educate young people on wildlife by dabbling in acting with projects like "Bindi: The Jungle Girl" and "Crikey! It's the Irwins" and publishing children's books. "Conservation work is my life. It's not just what I do, it's who I am," Bindi wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post in 2022.

Beyond her work with wildlife, Bindi has built her own happy family. In March 2025, she and her husband Chandler Powell celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, which, in a sweet coincidence, falls on the same day as their daughter Grace's birthday. Bindi took to Instagram to share several photos from their joint celebration, including one showing a smiling Chandler embracing his wife and daughter. "Thankful every minute for this incredible family of mine. How did I get so lucky?" Bindi captioned the snaps.

However, while Bindi's life has indeed been blessed in many ways, it's also been peppered with a number of devastating losses and difficult trials. From the loss of her beloved father to health issues, here are some tragic details about Steve Irwin's daughter, Bindi.