The Stunning Transformation Of Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie

2019 was a challenging year for Pat Sajak as he had a harrowing health scare that saw him fear for his life. After dealing with symptoms like intense abdominal pain and extremely low blood pressure, Pat had to undergo emergency surgery due to a blocked intestine. The surgery was successful, but this meant his "Wheel of Fortune" hosting duties had to be handed off while he recovered. Luckily, Vanna White stepped up to fulfill those obligations, but not without the help of Maggie Sajak.

In the wake of her father's health issues, Maggie briefly became a letter-turner for "Wheel of Fortune" to help keep the show chugging along. While this was not her first time on the show, it certainly was a more demanding gig than, say, delivering a quick farewell message. In a 2020 interview with ABC News, Maggie shared that both Pat and White give her tips for the job. "We acted like our refrigerator was the puzzle board. So, you know, probably should've taken pictures, it would've been cute," she said. "So, we had Vanna being like, 'This is where you touch the letters. This is how hard you touch them.'"

In a 2021 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Maggie shared that her dad was proud to see her step up to the plate while he was out. "He was really glad that it was something that we could kind of keep it in the family because it was a crazy time," she said. "[H]e had this emergency that happened and so there was a lot going on, so to kind of be able to simplify it and keep it all rolling. I think he was really thankful for that."