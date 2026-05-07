The Stunning Transformation Of Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie
"Wheel of Fortune" first premiered on NBC in mid '70s and went on to become one of the most popular and beloved game shows to ever hit the small screen. Though the series' second host, Pat Sajak, had an eyebrow-raising flub or two on "Wheel of Fortune" over the years, he also happens to be the longest-running host in the show's history. On top of that, he also happens to be the longest-running host of a single game show in the genre's history. And during his 41-year stint on the program, every now and again Pat would welcome members of his family onto the set, including his daughter, Maggie Sajak.
Maggie Sajak, who grew up to be gorgeous, seems to have inherited her TV star dad's drive. Whether she's studying at prestigious institutions, pursuing a music career, dabbling in modeling, or trying her hand at the presenter game, she sure has worn a lot of hats over the years. As the kid of a game show legend, it only seemed natural that she'd get into the entertainment world. The stunning transformation of Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, proves that while she may be following in her father's footsteps to some degree, she has also taken steps to create her own path.
Maggie Sajak made her television debut in 1996
Born on January 5, 1995, Maggie Sajak is the daughter of Pat Sajak and his second wife, Lesly Brown. She is the younger sister of Patrick Sajak, who has maintained a low profile over the years. Growing up in Maryland, Maggie had what most would deem a relatively normal childhood, especially given her status as the daughter of an incredibly famous television host. However, from time to time she did pop up on her dad's game show. In 1996, a 1-year-old Maggie made her television debut when Pat walked her out on the stage on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune."
In 2000, Maggie, who was in grade school at the time, gave the show another spin. She and Patrick two closed an episode with a segment where they chatted about the advice their father shared with them leading up to their appearance. Maggie and Patrick were as charming as can be, quipping that they were both told not to be funnier than their famous dad. The adorable clip ultimately showed how natural Maggie was in front of a camera at just 5 years old.
In a behind-the-scenes "Wheel of Fortune" segment, Maggie told Pat that when she was a kid, she didn't consider how unique her father's career was because she frankly did not know any different. "It was your job my entire life, so I think I didn't necessarily understand it when I was young, but you know, grew to appreciate it more and more," she said.
As a child Maggie Sajak embraced her love of music
Though Maggie Sajak spent most of her upbringing far away from Hollywood, the performing arts called to her at a young age. In a 2013 interview with Teen Vogue, Maggie noted that she first picked up the guitar when she was a young child. "When I was seven or eight, I used to play this mini acoustic guitar my grandparents gave me. Then, for my 13th birthday, they gave me my first real guitar, and I haven't stopped playing since," she said. "I immediately loved the ability to accompany myself and create music all on my own."
While her grandparents played a huge role in developing her love for music, her mother, Lesly Brown, also played an integral part. Brown was a former musician herself, and that shaped Maggie's own musical interests in a major way. "My dad used to be a radio DJ, but other than that, I'd have to say he's not exactly a talented musician," Maggie told Teen Vogue. "I have my mother to thank for my love of music. She sang and played keyboard in a band when she was my age and has always listened to great music."
Maggie Sajak jump-started her music career in 2011
From the moment she first picked up a guitar, Maggie Sajak dreamed of pursuing a music career. This aspiration became a full-fledged reality when a 16-year-old Maggie released her first country-pop song, "First Kiss," in 2011. The sound was fleshed out enough to earn Taylor Swift comparisons by Taste of Country. The debut single song was even promoted on "Wheel of Fortune" for her 17th birthday, thanks to her father, Pat Sajak.
Her venture into music garnered attention for the aspiring singer, but not enough to halt her academic pursuits. She'd continue to release music during this time, as in 2013, Maggie dedicated her song "Live Out Loud" to Muriel Walters, a 16-year-old who had been diagnosed with cancer. By 2014, Maggie released her next single, "Wild Boy." Reflecting on the song's lyrics, which are about falling for someone who doesn't exactly follow the straight and narrow, Maggie told Inside Music Row, "I really connected with it because I think a lot of girls can relate to it. You know, everyone kind of has that boy in their lives at some point." She also released other songs called "Pretty on the Inside" and "If I Was Gonna Go," but she evidently put her music career on the back burner as she went on to pursue other avenues.
Maggie Sajak upheld brief modeling gigs as a teenager
By the time she was in her late teens, Maggie Sajak was ready to try something new: modeling. According to her YouTube channel, one of her first modeling gigs took place in 2012, when she was photographed by Steven Gomillion and Dennis Leupold. The photogs have worked with a number of A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna.
Then, in 2013, she posed for Teen Vogue at Princeton University, the college she was attending at the time. For the shoot, Sajak was styled in distressed denim jeans and button-ups, while also sporting a schoolgirl look complete with a chic blazer and plaid pants. In a 2013 interview with The Daily Front Row, Sajak spoke about the experience and her love for fashion, acknowledging that while she usually isn't one to sport an all-denim look, she was happy to wear it for Teen Vogue. "We got to try on a bunch of different clothes, just racks and racks of stuff," she said. "I felt like I was in a dream."
She worked briefly as a letter-turner for Wheel of Fortune in 2019
2019 was a challenging year for Pat Sajak as he had a harrowing health scare that saw him fear for his life. After dealing with symptoms like intense abdominal pain and extremely low blood pressure, Pat had to undergo emergency surgery due to a blocked intestine. The surgery was successful, but this meant his "Wheel of Fortune" hosting duties had to be handed off while he recovered. Luckily, Vanna White stepped up to fulfill those obligations, but not without the help of Maggie Sajak.
In the wake of her father's health issues, Maggie briefly became a letter-turner for "Wheel of Fortune" to help keep the show chugging along. While this was not her first time on the show, it certainly was a more demanding gig than, say, delivering a quick farewell message. In a 2020 interview with ABC News, Maggie shared that both Pat and White give her tips for the job. "We acted like our refrigerator was the puzzle board. So, you know, probably should've taken pictures, it would've been cute," she said. "So, we had Vanna being like, 'This is where you touch the letters. This is how hard you touch them.'"
In a 2021 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Maggie shared that her dad was proud to see her step up to the plate while he was out. "He was really glad that it was something that we could kind of keep it in the family because it was a crazy time," she said. "[H]e had this emergency that happened and so there was a lot going on, so to kind of be able to simplify it and keep it all rolling. I think he was really thankful for that."
She became the Wheel of Fortune social correspondent in 2021
In 2021, Maggie Sajak took on yet another "Wheel of Fortune" role. According to Variety, this was part of a new deal cut by the network following the polarizing exit of their executive producer, Mike Richards. As part of her job description, Pat Sajak's daughter was put in charge of the day-to-day on their website and social media platforms, giving fans behind-the-scenes coverage, conducting exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, and offering other insights about "Wheel of Fortune."
One might say Maggie spent her whole childhood training for this role. When "Wheel of Fortune" announced that she would be the legendary game show's dedicated social correspondent, she noted how familiar she was with the set and the overall production. "I was lucky enough to grow up around this wonderful set and all these wonderful people," she stated on the show. "So, I feel so honored to be able to share a little bit of inside scoop with all the loyal 'Wheel'-watchers at home."
It's clear "Wheel of Fortune" holds a special place in Maggie's heart. In a 2026 TikTok, she posted her version of the "not my house, but I know my way around" meme that was filmed — where else? — on the "Wheel of Fortune" set. "I did grow up here though," she quipped in the caption.
Pat Sajak's daughter went to law school and passed the bar
After high school, Pat Sajak's daughter dove headfirst into higher education, and she didn't stop at undergrad. In 2013, she began attending Princeton University. According to her 2013 interview with The Daily Front Row, she struggled to decide which major to pursue, a dilemma most college students her age face. "I'm not sure what my major is yet, but I am doing a bit of pre-med because I want to lay the groundwork, in case I ever want to go to medical school," she explained.
In 2016 she graduated from Princeton and then went on to complete a postgraduate program at Columbia University. Her academic journey didn't end there as she went on to attend law school at Georgetown University and successfully passed the bar exam in 2024. She relayed the exciting update to her followers in an Instagram story (via TV Insider). "A couple [of] months ago, I officially took the oath to become a lawyer in the state of California," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who supported me through this journey. I am excited to do some good with this in the future."
Maggie Sajak got the opportunity to co-host Wheel of Fortune with her father in 2023
In May 2023, "Wheel of Fortune" social correspondent Maggie Sajak stepped in for longtime letter-turner Vanna White yet again — but this time, Maggie's father, Pat Sajak, was the host. On an episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," White got a chance to be a contestant alongside "Jeopardy" hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. This was the first time Pat and Maggie hosted together.
The lineup changeup took a little getting used to for Pat, as he jokingly told White that he typically only sees her right side. It was a change that White invited, however, as she was confident Maggie would do well, given that she had done the job before. As Maggie's doting father, Pat couldn't hold back his excitement while introducing Maggie as the substitute letter-turner. "Please welcome my daughter, Maggie Sajak," Pat announced. "I think I'm going to cry." Maggie also seemed emotional as she expressed her gratitude for filling in for White. "Me too!" she said. "I'm so happy, and I have some iconic high heels to fill ... I hope to make Vanna proud."
And it seems safe to say Maggie did just that. Later that year, White told E! News that she believes Pat Sajak's daughter is a terrific substitute. "I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," White said. "She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good."
Maggie Sajak sat down with her father for a series of interviews in celebration of his retirement
Ahead of his 41st season of "Wheel of Fortune" in 2023, Pat Sajak made a bittersweet announcement : he would be retiring from his hosting duties. He shared that he would continue to film that season before Ryan Seacrest took over as the new host of "Wheel of Fortune." The season served as a tribute to Pat's history as a television host, and even included a four-part interview conducted by Maggie Sajak.
In the interview series titled "Thanks for the Memories," Maggie got to sit down with Pat as he spoke about his rise to stardom in television, his eventual inclusion in "Wheel of Fortune," juggling his profession while being a father of two, and more. Not only did it give us a peek into the life of one of the most recognizable game show hosts of all time, but it also ramped up to his emotional finale. "On behalf of our family, on behalf of the fans and the players, and the crew and staff, and everyone, this show means the world to us," Maggie said while holding back tears. "It's been such a gift, and you have made what could have just been Hangman into a cultural phenomenon. So, thank you for these amazing 40-plus years."
She worked with Inside Edition for Super Bowl coverage in 2024
In 2024, "Inside Edition" invited Maggie Sajak to come aboard and be a part of the show's coverage of Super Bowl LVIII. As the long-running series announced on its YouTube channel ahead of the event, Sajak and Lisa Guerrero were scheduled to provide content all week long in Las Vegas, leading up to the big game on Sunday. "I am so excited. This is my first Super Bowl. In Las Vegas? I mean, it just can't get any better than this," Sajak said. Some of the clips included Sajak participating in cheer routines with the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders, a segment where she tried Korean cuisine, and much more.
The duo was such a success that "Inside Edition" called on Sajak yet again for Super Bowl LIX in 2025. In addition to learning how to make New Orleans-style beignets, Sajak took part in yet another cheerleading routine, only this time with the Philadelphia Eagles. She also had some time putting some athletes' Hangman skills to the test, as "Inside Edition" had Sajak set up a miniature "Wheel of Fortune" game for the various football stars in attendance. Unfortunately, Sajak and Guerrero didn't make it to the Super Bowl LX in 2026; that year's game was covered by Alison Hall and Kylan Darnell.
Maggie Sajak struck up a romance with a popular baseball player
Over the years, Maggie Sajak's personal life has stayed relatively under wraps — especially compared to the lives of other celebrity children — but in April 2026, she offered a major update. She not only is in a relationship, but is linked to another public figure.
On Instagram, Savannah Bananas baseball player Jackson Olson shared a photo he took with Sajak while enjoying a day at Disneyland and wrote, "Applications closed." This was a callback to a TikTok he posted back in December 2025 where he provided his "boyfriend application." In the video, he highlighted some of his interests, including Disney, Legos, and Taylor Swift. "Not sure if this will help me or hurt me," he wrote.
In a May 2026 interview with Us Weekly, Olson noted that though he's based in Savannah, Georgia, and she's in Los Angeles, they're trying to make the distance work. "I feel like in any relationship, you're trying to figure out how to see each other as frequently as possible, which is never something that I thought in my past I was going to want to do ... but now I really do," Olson said. The Banana Ball star also noted that he's already met Maggie's superstar dad.