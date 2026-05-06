Brady Bunch Star Eve Plumb Says 'Protective Parents' Saved Her From The Pitfalls Of Childhood Fame
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We all know it's not easy being a child star, and "The Brady Bunch" actor Eve Plumb knows this firsthand. She was just 10 years old when she took on the iconic role of Jan Brady, and while she has changed a lot over six decades, Plumb has remained a working actor unlike some child stars who have completely vanished. She believes she had one thing, in particular, that kept her safe from the tragedies that befell other cast members of "The Brady Bunch" and the difficulties of child stardom in general: her parents.
In a May 2026 interview with Fox News, the TV star spoke about how her parents' protectiveness kept her safe when she was acting as a child. Plumb certainly needed this kind of support, since she was only a child when she first started appearing on TV screens. "I would hope for every child actor that they have good protective parents, like mine, who saved their money and kept them away from anything that seemed suspicious," Plumb explained. "And also, to just know that once you're famous you can't go back. So be careful if you really want to choose it," she added.
Of course, Plumb certainly knows what it's like to be thrust into fame. "The Brady Bunch" ran from 1969 to 1974, yet its immense success came in the form of reruns after the series ended, making Plumb and her onscreen siblings known to the world through multiple generations.
Eve Plumb thinks setting boundaries is an important goal for actors
Eve Plumb's memoir, "Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond," was released in late April 2026 and quickly became a bestseller. Plumb explained to Fox News what made her write the book now, nearly six decades after first playing Jan Brady. "I decided to do this now because, over the years, so many people have asked me to tell my stories in their book and I just decided to keep it to myself until all of a sudden one day I was like, 'You know what, I'm ready.'"
The stories she is finally telling are full of advice for child actors and their parents. "I think that the power to say no is very valuable as an actor," she told the outlet, explaining, "... As a person, we always talk about setting boundaries. And my parents always made sure that I had time off and that I did the right things. You don't have to say yes to everything. And I am still that way today."
Thanks to the way Plumb's parents helped her with life as a child star, she has maintained her love for show business. This, of course, isn't the way it goes for most child actors. However, Plumb is living proof that remaining grounded and having the necessary support system can keep a child on the right path in the entertainment industry.