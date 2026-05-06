Brady Bunch Star Eve Plumb Says 'Protective Parents' Saved Her From The Pitfalls Of Childhood Fame

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We all know it's not easy being a child star, and "The Brady Bunch" actor Eve Plumb knows this firsthand. She was just 10 years old when she took on the iconic role of Jan Brady, and while she has changed a lot over six decades, Plumb has remained a working actor unlike some child stars who have completely vanished. She believes she had one thing, in particular, that kept her safe from the tragedies that befell other cast members of "The Brady Bunch" and the difficulties of child stardom in general: her parents.

In a May 2026 interview with Fox News, the TV star spoke about how her parents' protectiveness kept her safe when she was acting as a child. Plumb certainly needed this kind of support, since she was only a child when she first started appearing on TV screens. "I would hope for every child actor that they have good protective parents, like mine, who saved their money and kept them away from anything that seemed suspicious," Plumb explained. "And also, to just know that once you're famous you can't go back. So be careful if you really want to choose it," she added.

Of course, Plumb certainly knows what it's like to be thrust into fame. "The Brady Bunch" ran from 1969 to 1974, yet its immense success came in the form of reruns after the series ended, making Plumb and her onscreen siblings known to the world through multiple generations.