Meghan Markle Shares Adorable New Pic Of Prince Harry & Archie To Mark Son's 7th Birthday

No matter what you may think about Prince Harry's stunning family drama or the red flags in Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, you can't deny that the royal defectors made two seriously cute children. The self-described "spare" is the father of his own heir and spare, as it were; Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. In a classic "where does the time go?" moment, Meghan posted two never-before-seen photos on her Instagram account on May 6, 2026, to mark Archie's seventh birthday. "7 years later...happy birthday to our sweet boy," she captioned it.

The first was an adorable pic of the Duke of Sussex lying propped up in bed with a newborn Archie, draped in a blanket, sleeping on his chest. The second was a scenic shot of Archie and Lilibet, seen from the rear, walking along a beach shoreline with mountains in the background. The Duchess of Sussex has shared images of her children before, but this set felt especially personal and candid. It was also a poignant reminder of what could have been if things had played out differently for their family.

Had Harry and Meghan chosen instead to remain in London and connected to the palace as working royals, young Archie would probably be attending school alongside his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. He and his sister would get to enjoy some quality time with their grandfather, King Charles III, and they'd have gotten invites to Christmas at his Sandringham estate alongside a coveted spot on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the annual Trooping the Colour parade. Now, each passing year just serves as a reminder to the world of the distance between them.