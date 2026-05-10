Sally Field's Best-Dressed Moments From Her 60s
With a successful career that stretches all the way back to the 1960s, Sally Field has had a number of stunning transformations throughout her time in the spotlight. The actor's style has evolved both onscreen and off, as she's embraced the trends of the time or gone in her own unique directions. For instance, in 2023, Field went biker on top and ballgown on the bottom when she attended the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Although her elegance while aging in the spotlight might look effortless, the "Lincoln" star has been refreshingly candid about the struggles of finding work in the industry as an older actor.
"My profession is very much about what I look like rather than my capacity to do what it is that I've worked my whole life to be able to do," she explained to the AARP in July 2016 (via YouTube). At that point, Field was just months away from turning 70. For quite a long time, the Oscar winner has been hyperaware of the importance of representing older women. In fact, Sally Field even turned down "The First Wives Club" based on her principles. Despite myriad challenges, though, the "Forrest Gump" star's 60s were full of massive career highs.
Beyond appearing in five seasons of "Brothers & Sisters," Field was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in "Lincoln." She also received the 2014 National Medal of Arts from then-President Barack Obama and got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Although the esteemed actor displayed some extraordinarily quirky outfits in 2015's "My Name is Doris," Field brought her A-game to her real-life style with plenty of great best-dressed moments.
Sally Field was ravishing in red
At a 2007 party for "Brothers & Sisters," Sally Field proved that simplicity often equals elegance. The actor looked completely amazing in this sleeveless, low-cut russet red dress. Field added dangly earrings to draw attention to her delightful smile too. A year earlier, the TV icon increased her commitment to health and fitness after an osteoporosis diagnosis, and her toned physique showed her efforts were definitely paying off. Although Field was initially reluctant to participate in "Brothers & Sisters," it turned out to be a smart decision. Just one week after this event, the actor won an Emmy for her performance, and she was nominated again in 2008 and 2009, too.
Sally Field went daring with lace
When Sally Field brought Mary Todd Lincoln to life, she was swathed in the yards and yards of fabric required for voluminous 19th century hoop skirts. For the 2012 screening party, however, the Oscar winner went in the complete opposite direction, donning a red lacy shift dress to better show off her figure. While more revealing than some of her other attire from this decade, in other ways it's a callback to her early career, when Field often sported midriff-revealing 'fits as surfing enthusiast Gidget. Likewise, her peep-toe pumps were an especially clever choice, as the nude shade elongates her legs.
Sally Field made us green with envy
Sally Field is a diminutive 5'2" but she looked positively statuesque in this gorgeous forest green gown. The actor's chosen dress for the 2013 Tony Awards gently hugged her curves, and a small section of sequins on the right side added just the right amount of sparkle. Field amped up the shine with a glittering clutch and diamond bracelet. The "Smokey and the Bandit" star attended the glitzy event alongside Sally Field's youngest son, Sam Greisman. Although she didn't get a Tony nomination until four years later, the beloved star did take the stage that night to present the award for best actor.
Sally Field stunned in a hot pink suit
Sally Field made sure she stood out from the crowd at the 2014 premiere of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." The Emmy winner looked super confident as she walked the red carpet in her perfectly tailored neon pink suit. Despite her beaming smile, Sally Field famously hated her role in "The Amazing Spider-Man," as Aunt May. However, she had a poignant reason for participating. "My friend Laura Ziskin was the producer, and we knew it would be her last film, and she was my first producing partner, and she was a spectacular human," the prolific performer informed Howard Stern (via Variety). Ziskin died in 2011, and Field dutifully honored her commitment for two movies.
Sally Field's 2013 Oscars look had a sneaky secret
When Sally Field showed up at the 2013 Oscars as a best actress contender, she pulled out all the stops in a stunning, sheer Valentino gown. The ruffled train immediately identified her as Hollywood royalty. And, even though the "ER" alum didn't win, Field's dress was a massive improvement over the understated 'fits she wore to collect her two 1980s-era Oscars. The actor also gets major props for taking advantage of the floor length hem by swapping out her peep-toed heels for comfy sneakers at the after-party. Although their neutral hue was rather bland, it was ideal for camouflaging Field's relatable decision to be comfortable rather than fashionable.
Sally Field's three-toned wingtips were a triumph
Sally Field opted for a stylish suit at the 2015 Women's Media Awards. The veteran actor kept things casual by leaving her shirt untucked and jacket open. The real stars of Field's ensemble were her wingtip shoes. The classic black-and-white combo had gray insteps to complement the "Steel Magnolias" star's chic suit. Clearly this 'fit was a winner for Field, since she donned it with a different top around eight months earlier. However, this second iteration was a definite step up. Previously, the single-button jacket didn't look as polished when worn closed with an untucked top.