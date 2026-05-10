Sally Field's Best-Dressed Moments From Her 60s

With a successful career that stretches all the way back to the 1960s, Sally Field has had a number of stunning transformations throughout her time in the spotlight. The actor's style has evolved both onscreen and off, as she's embraced the trends of the time or gone in her own unique directions. For instance, in 2023, Field went biker on top and ballgown on the bottom when she attended the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Although her elegance while aging in the spotlight might look effortless, the "Lincoln" star has been refreshingly candid about the struggles of finding work in the industry as an older actor.

"My profession is very much about what I look like rather than my capacity to do what it is that I've worked my whole life to be able to do," she explained to the AARP in July 2016 (via YouTube). At that point, Field was just months away from turning 70. For quite a long time, the Oscar winner has been hyperaware of the importance of representing older women. In fact, Sally Field even turned down "The First Wives Club" based on her principles. Despite myriad challenges, though, the "Forrest Gump" star's 60s were full of massive career highs.

Beyond appearing in five seasons of "Brothers & Sisters," Field was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in "Lincoln." She also received the 2014 National Medal of Arts from then-President Barack Obama and got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Although the esteemed actor displayed some extraordinarily quirky outfits in 2015's "My Name is Doris," Field brought her A-game to her real-life style with plenty of great best-dressed moments.