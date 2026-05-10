Adorable Throwback Photos Of Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz As Parents

When it comes to TV royalty, it would be hard to argue against Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz being the king and queen of sitcoms. "I Love Lucy" is one of the most beloved shows of all time, and for good reason; Ball and Arnaz used their real-life chemistry to craft a series that was filled with true heart and very big laughs, especially when Lucy had some explaining to do. Ball and Arnaz married in 1940, and, in 1951, they brought the world into their three-walled living room to see their fictional lives on "I Love Lucy." Earlier that same year, Ball gave birth to the first of the couple's two children, Lucie Arnaz. The second, Desi Arnaz Jr., would follow about two years later.

Nine years after Lucie was born, Ball and Arnaz would divorce, but their love would become a standard of TV for decades, with "I Love Lucy" reruns keeping the show, and their legacies, alive. Before the marriage ended, when Ball and Arnaz were on top of the world with their hit show and two children, the joy the family felt when together was all to easy too see.