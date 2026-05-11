Pics Of Celebs Before & After Shaving Their Heads

Beauty is crucial for female celebrities, who are often known for their signature looks. In particular, many famous women are iconic for their hairstyles. Unsurprisingly, celebrities tend to look completely unrecognizable with a shaved head. Audiences are used to seeing their favorite actors, in particular, with long hair, which makes it especially striking when these women buzz their heads for a role, as Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway, and Demi Moore all famously did. Some love it so much that they've actually shaved their heads multiple times — looking at you, Joey King — whereas others had a more difficult time losing their locks for a job.

Florence Pugh summed it up best when she described what it was like debuting her freshly shorn hair at the 2023 Met Gala. "Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it's hard for an audience to see past that," the "Oppenheimer" star admitted to the Radio Times in a July 2023 interview (via the Daily Mail). Pugh also pointed out that, with a shaved head, she couldn't hide behind her looks. "Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face," the actor asserted. Still, the celebrities who chopped their hair short and never went back deserve to be celebrated. They were just as beautiful as ever bald, and it's so refreshing to see some of the most admired women make such a bold beauty move.