Sharon Osbourne's Feuds With Fellow Celebs Are Well-Documented

When delving into the untold truth of Sharon Osbourne, it's impossible to ignore her many celebrity feuds. Osbourne has long been known for her outspoken attitude — and her stubborn refusal to take guff from anyone. Those attributes, along with her knack for sharing hilariously unvarnished opinions on pretty much anything, are a big part of why she's become one of television's most familiar and controversial personalities. Of course, that same candor that mines TV gold has naturally placed her at odds with other big names.

It's easy to forget that Osbourne never set out to become a celebrity. The wife and manager of the late Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, she'd spent decades behind the scenes, steering her husband's career. Then came "The Osbournes," the groundbreaking reality TV hit that unexpectedly made her a TV star. Since then, she's been a fixture on the small screen, ranging from serving as judge on several talent competitions to her 11-year run as co-host on "The Talk."

Along the way, she's said some things about certain people that weren't always taken kindly — and vice versa — which more often than not resulted in a war of words that played out under the harsh glare of the media spotlight.