Sharon Osbourne's Feuds With Fellow Celebs Are Well-Documented
When delving into the untold truth of Sharon Osbourne, it's impossible to ignore her many celebrity feuds. Osbourne has long been known for her outspoken attitude — and her stubborn refusal to take guff from anyone. Those attributes, along with her knack for sharing hilariously unvarnished opinions on pretty much anything, are a big part of why she's become one of television's most familiar and controversial personalities. Of course, that same candor that mines TV gold has naturally placed her at odds with other big names.
It's easy to forget that Osbourne never set out to become a celebrity. The wife and manager of the late Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, she'd spent decades behind the scenes, steering her husband's career. Then came "The Osbournes," the groundbreaking reality TV hit that unexpectedly made her a TV star. Since then, she's been a fixture on the small screen, ranging from serving as judge on several talent competitions to her 11-year run as co-host on "The Talk."
Along the way, she's said some things about certain people that weren't always taken kindly — and vice versa — which more often than not resulted in a war of words that played out under the harsh glare of the media spotlight.
Sharon osbourne went after Lady Gaga and her fans
Lady Gaga and Sharon Osbourne had never had a problem with each other until Osborne's daughter complained about being cyber-bullied over her weight. "Lady Gaga's fans are the worst," Kelly told Fabulous Magazine (via Fashionista), singling out the singer's more aggressive fans. Gaga responded in an open letter (via The Hiss Fit) suggesting Kelly was a hypocrite, given that her role on TV series "Fashion Police" at the time was "rooted in criticism, judgment, and rating people's beauty against one another."
That was when Sharon stepped in, responding with her own open letter to Gaga. "Welcome to the real world," she fired back. "Example, when I saw you wear a dress made out of raw meat, I was sickened," Sharon continued, referencing one of Gaga's most unforgettable red carpet looks over the years. Then, during an episode of "The Talk," Sharon accused Gaga of glamorizing guns. As the Los Angeles Times reported, Osbourne declared that "everything is guns, guns, guns ... Cut to her first performance on this new tour. She's wearing two guns coming out of her breasts."
Yet by the time the Osbournes and Gaga both appeared at the annual MusicCares pre-Grammy event the following January, this feud had been squashed. "I'm determined we're going to bury the hatchet," Sharon told Gaga (via Ultimate Classic Rock), who responded by telling Osbourne that she considered the feud to already be over, declaring it all to be "water under the bridge."
Sharon Osbourne acknowledged she's 'too confrontational and pushy' for Billy Corgan
In 1999, Sharon Osbourne was hired to manage Smashing Pumpkins. A few months later, Osbourne issued a scorched-earth statement (via NME) to explain why she was quitting. "I'm resigning for medical reasons: Billy Corgan makes me sick," she said, referencing the band's front man. She also accused Corgan of immaturity. "If he thought I was a naughty girl, he'd give you the silent treatment," she said, as reported by NME. "I don't need games in my life. I don't need stupid little boys making faces at me." Corgan responded by suing her for $150,000 claiming she'd absconded with a hefty chunk of the band's money, while alleging that her scathing remarks represented "a vindictive attempt to damage the group both emotionally and professionally."
Osbourne's tone toward Corgan had softened when she later told Q Magazine (via Louder) that she felt he was "a nice person underneath all the bulls***." She did however, share her opinion that he was an egomaniac who could be unpleasant to deal with. "I feel sorry for the other band members because he doesn't treat people well," she added.
Osbourne and Corgan didn't stay mad at each other for long. Interviewed by Metal Hammer, Osbourne admitted they were just two very different personalties. "I'm too confrontational and pushy for Billy," she said (via Guitar.com). "But I still respect him as an artist for what he's achieved. And he's an alright guy." There were no hard feelings left on either side when Osbourne appeared as a guest on a 2025 edition of his podcast, "The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan."
She mouthed off about Simon Cowell
When "The X Factor" became a huge hit on British TV, much of the show's early success can be attributed to the original judging lineup, consisting of Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne, and Simon Cowell (the latter is also the show's creator and producer). In 2008, Osbourne quit the show after four seasons, then returned in 2013 until eventually leaving for good in 2018. While her announcement indicated it was her choice to leave, she subsequently revealed that hadn't been the case. During an episode of "The Talk" (via USA Today), she claimed she'd been under contract — "and then Simon Cowell changed his mind and thought I was too old," she said. "If you want young, fire yourself," she added. What made her ouster even worse, she said, was that she'd had another offer on the table — "The Masked Singer" — but turned it down because it conflicted with her "X Factor" schedule.
Throughout her tenure on "The X Factor," Osbourne had been prone to taking shots at her boss. That was the case during a 2018 appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show. Osbourne joked that Cowell was a camera hog, declaring ,"He'll do whatever he has to do to get that f***ing fat face on TV. ... I like Simon, he's been very good to me, but he's a f***ing pain in the arse" (via The Guardian).
Cowell subsequently admitted that, despite the barbs Osbourne hurled at him, he could never be mad at her for being, well, her. "I phoned her up the other day and said 'Look, I'll be honest with you. How could I criticize you for being mouthy when it's the reason I hired you in the first place?'" Cowell told the Mirror.
Dannii Minogue described Sharon Osbourne as a 'school bully'
When Sharon Osbourne appeared on Piers Morgan's "Life Stories" TV show, he asked her to divulge the real reason she quit "The X Factor" in 2008. "I left 'X Factor' because of Dannii Minogue," she said, identifying the Australian singer who'd also been a judge. "I didn't enjoy working with her at all," Osbourne continued, complaining that Minogue had "no sense of humor" and "wasn't qualified to judge."
That wasn't the first time that she'd slammed Minogue. During a 2007 appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," host Graham Norton joked about Minogue's "shiny" face, insisting she looked "like a spoon with hair. ... People around the world are crying out for Botox, she's used it all up!" Osbourne responded by stating she felt bad for Minogue because she'd been hired because of her appearance, "not for her musical contributions to the music industry." When fellow guest David Boreanaz, unfamiliar with Minogue, asked to see a photo, Osbourne rose from her chair and pointed to her derriere.
Years later, Minogue addressed Osbourne's comments while appearing on the "How to Fail with Elizabeth Day" podcast. "It was so awful," Minogue said, explaining it was obvious that Osbourne and Norton's team-up was hardly spontaneous, and had clearly been planned in advance. In her 2010 memoir "My Story," Minogue compared Osbourne to a "school bully" who constantly terrorized her. "I had to put up with insults flying at me both on and off screen," she wrote.
Amanda Holden stood up for Simon Cowell and against Sharon Osbourne
In 2024, Sharon Osbourne and fellow ex-"X Factor" judge Louis Walsh were houseguests in the U.K. version of "Big Brother." During an on-camera conversation, they mentioned that their former boss Simon Cowell's transformation had him looking unrecognizable, joking about his alleged overuse of Botox. Amanda Holden, then employed by Cowell as a judge on "Britain's Got Talent," took offense. Interviewed by the Mail's Weekend Magazine, she slammed the two for mocking the guy she claimed had been responsible for their stardom. "It's bitter and pathetic," Holden griped, slamming the pair for appearing ungrateful for all that Cowell had done for them. "It was like Cinderella with her two sisters in the background — just stabby, stabby, stabby."
Osbourne fired back in a lengthy statement she tweeted. "The truth is, you don't know me, Amanda," she wrote, accusing Holden of "living under a rock" and insisting that Cowell had nothing to do with her fame. "Unlike you, the brand of Sharon Osbourne is known worldwide," she added. "No disrespect to Simon Cowell but he NEEDED ME for musical credibility. ... The bottom line, Amanda, is, that you'll never be in my league, and you've picked on the wrong ugly stepsister."
Holden shrugged off Osbourne's remarks, offering to hash it out over an Aperol spritz. "I really wasn't expecting it to all blow up the way it did, but I also can't explain how much it didn't bother me at all, either," she told the Sun.
Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne both claim they tried to make amends
In 2021, Piers Morgan exited his U.K. talk show after making remarks about Meghan Markle that were deemed racist. During a subsequent episode of "The Talk," Sharon Osbourne — a longtime friend of Morgan's — defended his statements. That led to a clash with co-host Sheryl Underwood when Osbourne awkwardly insisted she wasn't a racist while condoning statements that had been criticized as such. That led to on-air apology followed by an internal investigation that resulted in Osbourne leaving the show.
After Osbourne's exit, Underwood claimed she hadn't heard a peep from Osbourne. "And what did Maya Angelou say?" she told viewers (via Entertainment Weekly). "When people show you who they are, believe them." Years later, Osbourne appeared on "The Sage Steele Show" and accused Underwood of fibbing. According to Osbourne, she actually had reached out to Underwood to apologize — albeit reluctantly. "I called her," Osbourne said, admitting she only did so because her kids suggested it. "She wouldn't pick up my calls and then she lied and said I never apologized," Osbourne added, "but of course I have all [that] documented on my phone. You can never say that anymore because your a** is busted."
However, that's not everything you need to know about the drama surrounding Sharon Osbourne and her feud with Underwood. When the latter appeared on "The View" in March 2026, she addressed her relationship with Osbourne. "I will say this: I still believe there's some love between me and Sharon Osbourne," she said, adding, "I haven't done everything right, but if somebody could pull us together — Howard Stern, pull us together."
Megan Hauserman got into a brawl with Sharon Osbourne
Among Sharon Osbourne's many TV gigs was hosting "Rock of Love: Charm School," a spinoff of popular dating show "Rock of Love with Bret Michaels" featuring some of the bachelorettes who'd attempted to woo the Poison singer. During the reunion episode, Osbourne got into it with contestant Megan Hauserman, telling her, "I do not think that you should be allowed to breed, my dear."
Hauserman fired back by insulting Ozzy Osbourne, asserting her only claim to fame had been "watching your husband's brain turn into a vegetable." With a slightly bemused look on her face, Osbourne excused herself, pretended to cough and rose to fetch a drink hidden behind her chair. After taking a sip, she hurled the remaining liquid in Hauserman's face. Hauserman stood and charged at Osbourne, with security personnel quickly stepping in.
The LAPD launched an investigation to determine whether Osbourne should be charged with battery (she wasn't). Hauserman then sued Osbourne for battery. As the New York Daily News reported, that led Osbourne to countersue, alleging Hauserman was drunk at the time, and that Osbourne was the actual injured party. "During this altercation, Hauserman deeply scratched and bruised Mrs. Osbourne and ripped her clothing, including a vintage Valentino leather jacket," Osbourne's lawsuit declared. A settlement was ultimately reached.
In a subsequent interview with Zack Peters, Hauserman denied rumors that the altercation had been staged. According to Hauserman, the reunion itself had been "completely scripted — except for that" Hauserman also confirmed she'd imbibed heartily prior to filming. "So I was really in no condition to be on that stage," she admitted.
Bruce Dickinson claims his feud with Sharon Osbourne is a 'storm in a teacup'
During the 2005 Ozzfest tour, Iron Maiden appeared on the bill as a supporting act, with a reunited Black Sabbath as headliners. Throughout the tour, Iron Maiden front man Bruce Dickinson had been making some not-so-complimentary remarks about Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne. According to a statement released by Sharon (via Consequence of Sound), "From day one, Bruce Dickinson started berating Ozzy and belittling the Ozzfest audience. He stated he 'didn't need a reality show to give him credibility.'"
Sharon had been listening, and on the final night of the tour, she had a surprise in store. While Iron Maiden performed, numerous audience members at the front of the stage began relentlessly hurling eggs and other food at Dickinson. The set ended prematurely when the electricity was cut off. As Sharon later told Billboard, she'd been undergoing chemotherapy at the time and came up with the idea when some nurses asked if there was anything they could do for her. "And I'm like, 'Yes, you can.' I loaded them up with cans of bean soup, vegetables, eggs, and I said, 'Pelt the singer.' And that's what they did," she recalled.
Years later, she still found Dickinson to be an irritant, calling him "a f***ing a**hole" when interviewed by Consequence of Sound. Dickinson, however, downplayed his feud with Sharon. "It's a complete storm in a teacup," he told NME.
Kanye West doesn't accept that Sharon Osbourne isn't really his fan
It's fair to say that Sharon Osbourne has never been particularly impressed by rapper Kanye West. "He's an average-looking guy with an average talent," she said during a 2013 episode of "The Talk" (via Los Angeles Times).
A decade later, West requested permission to sample a Black Sabbath song in one of his raps. Ozzy Osbourne put the kibosh on that, issuing an all-caps tweet revealing that request had been refused because of West's antisemitic statements — but that West just went ahead and used the sample anyway. "I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!" Ozzy declared. Sharon told TMZ that they'd sent West a cease-and-desist order, and offered her own two cents. "Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time," she told the outlet.
West ultimately removed the sample, replacing it with generic guitar feedback. He then responded via social media (as reported by NME) by posting a photo of Ozzy and Sharon celebrating Halloween costumed as West and his near-naked wife Bianca Censori, with Ozzy's face covered by a black mask and Sharon seemingly nude beneath a strategically placed pillow. "He obviously has a celebrity handler who's on his account," wrote West, implying that the Osbournes were actually fans, and that someone else on his team had written the furious tweet.
Kneecap has nothing nice to say about Sharon Osbourne – and vice versa
Sharon Osbourne has long been a vocal supporter of Israel. Belfast rappers Kneecap — not so much. When they appeared at Coachella in 2025, the controversial rap act — consisting of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí — displayed hot-button slogans, including "F*** Israel. Free Palestine" (via BBC). That was when Osbourne weighed in, tweeting a lengthy statement. "Kneecap, an Irish rap group, took their performance to a different level by incorporating aggressive political statements," she wrote before calling for their American work visas to be revoked.
In response, Chara issued a lengthy statement to Rolling Stone. "Her rant has so many holes in it that it hardly warrants a reply, but she should listen to 'War Pigs' that was written by Black Sabbath (her husband)," he wrote.
The feud heated back up in 2026, when Osbourne shared a message on Instagram declaring her support for an anti-immigration march led by right-wing British politician Tommy Robinson. Not only did Osbourne take a huge hit to her reputation after that divisive move, but Kneecap offered a pithy response by tweeting, "F*** @MrsSOsbourne."
Vince Neil thinks Sharon Osbourne is 'evil'
Back in 1984, Mötley Crüe hit the road as the supporting act for Ozzy Osbourne, a tour that has gone down in rock history as among the most debauched ever. The band clashed with the rocker's wife/manager Sharon Osbourne, who was doing everything she could to keep her husband on the straight and narrow — a quest that didn't find favor with hard-partying Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil.
In his 2010 memoir, "Tattoos and Tequila," Neil addressed Sharon's attempts to rein in bad behavior on the tour. "Once Sharon got there, all fun screeched to a halt," he complained, and then really let her have it. "It just really sickens me today to watch everybody fawning all over Sharon Osbourne ... This is the most evil, s***tiest woman I've ever met in my life," Neil wrote. "She would f***ing have you killed it if was to her advantage. She's just ... it's just ... if people really knew."
Did she take the high road and let his comments slide? Of course not. "Vince, of course I tried to keep my husband away from you at all costs as I truly felt you were a danger of Ozzy, yourself and everyone around you," she fired back in a statement (via Ultimate Guitar). In addition (as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal), she dissed Neil as "a pathetic 50-year-old party boy."