Sally Field Says Son Peter 'Saved My Life' Amid 'Notoriously Tough' Time On The Flying Nun

Sally Field is nothing short of a Hollywood icon. Apparently, though, it was an unlikely person who kept her motivated to keep going during one of her breakout roles. While fans may have loved "The Flying Nun," Field wasn't such a fan. Yet, when her son Peter Craig came into her life, everything changed.

Field has had a career that looks a lot like many aspiring actors' dream. She's taken on countless roles, which earned her two Academy Awards, three Emmys, and a Tony nod. Playing the titular surfer girl in "Gidget" gave Field a bright start, but it was followed by a darker time. Pressure to avoid being too picky about projects landed her the role of "The Flying Nun" in the zany series. "I had just turned 19. I didn't want to be a nun," Field told People in a new interview. Thus began what Field calls "a notoriously tough period." "It was ... incredibly difficult for me, because it was depressing. It wasn't real. There [were] no real scenes to do ... I knew how to be an actor. This wasn't it," Field explained.

She proceeded to marry her high school sweetheart after he issued an ultimatum. In almost every facet of her life, Field felt stuck somewhere she didn't belong. And then she got pregnant. While this could have forced her even further into her rut, it did the opposite. Looking at Peter's baby picture during the interview, she said simply, "This little baby certainly saved my life."