Julianna Margulies Is Glad She Never Dated ER Love Interest George Clooney In Real Life

Long before Amal and George Clooney became one of Hollywood's most glamorous couples, George was known as the eternal bachelor and the hottest catch in Tinseltown. But one co-star who piqued his curiosity when she played his love interest onscreen managed to turn their mutual admiration into a decades-long friendship instead. Julianna Margulies played trauma nurse Carol Hathaway on NBC's mega-hit, "ER," from 1994 to 2000, while George played the dashing Dr. Doug Ross, her love interest. Margulies has never been shy about revealing she had a crush on her co-star and that the reason they had such great onscreen chemistry was because they had great chemistry offscreen, as well. However, she seems to have drawn the line at why they were never supposed to be a real-life couple. "He and I always joke that thank god nothing ever happened, because now we can remain friends for the rest of our lives," Margulies told the "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2021 (via People).

Margulies may have enjoyed her crush on George, but ultimately, she chose not to act on anything — and that ultimately worked in their favor. "You just want to have the crush keep going and going. And that's what worked," she added. "And also, he's just a super awesome human being, and I love him." Given that their friendship has endured for so long, she likely made the right choice. Margulies ended up leaving the show in 2000 to pursue a theater commitment, although she did return for the season finale in 2009.