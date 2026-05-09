Anne Hathaway's Transformation From The Original Devil Wears Prada To The Sequel

In the 2001 live-action Disney comedy "The Princess Diaries," silver screen legend Julie Andrews starred opposite a then-unknown actor named Anne Hathaway. It did not take long for the young up-and-comer, who was still a teenager when she shared scenes with the "Mary Poppins" icon, to establish herself as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. She went on to appear in hits like "The Dark Knight Rises," "Interstellar," and "Les Misérables." And, of course, in 2006, Hathaway starred in the beloved fashion hit "The Devil Wears Prada" alongside fellow acting titans Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The film firmly established her as a bona fide leading lady and was a critical and commercial knockout, spawning the long-awaited 2026 sequel. Since the first movie hit theaters, Anne Hathaway has undergone a stunning transformation and has steadily established herself as one of Hollywood's most endearing stars.

From winning an Academy Award for her role as Fantine in "Les Misérables" in 2013 to tying the knot and becoming a mother, Hathaway has experienced countless personal and professional triumphs since starring in "The Devil Wears Prada." Hathaway's career has been going strong since the 2000s and it seems as though it certainly won't be slowing down any time soon.