Growing up with one parent in the spotlight can be hard enough on a child, but growing up with two famous parents means that the fame a child is exposed to from birth doubles. Yet LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson's only daughter, Zoe Jackson, experienced fame from a young age and has handled it with grace. In an interview with The Guardian, the "Pulp Fiction" actor compared his daughter to himself and his wife. "Our daughter, Zoe, is like us in that she has a strong will, work ethic and sense of self," he explained. Those qualities are ones that Zoe has seemingly continued to carry with her throughout her life.

As an adult, Zoe values her privacy but is still very much involved in the world of entertainment. With two prolific actors for parents, the only child could have taken after them, but instead she chose to pursue her own path and went through a stunning transformation. Zoe opted for a career behind the camera as a television producer and director, and went through a unique journey to get there.

Born in 1982, Samuel L. Jackson's only daughter has grown up to be gorgeous and successful with many career accolades of her own. Throughout her life, she has shown her father the same love and support that he has shown her and supported him in his own journey. The transformation of Samuel L. Jackson's daughter, Zoe, has shown her growth both personally and professionally over the years.