The Life-Changing Advice Demi Moore Got Behind-The-Scenes On Happy Days

Despite Demi Moore's tragic real-life story, the stunning star has become one of the most successful performers in all of Hollywood. After getting her start in the late 1970s and 1980s, Moore became a household name in the 1990s thanks to attention-grabbing roles in films like "Ghost," "A Few Good Men," and "Indecent Proposal." More recently, Moore's turn in "The Substance" earned her a best actress win at the Golden Globes, as well as an Academy Award nomination in the same category. And according to the lady herself, she owes much of her success to a formative piece of advice received from Hollywood icon Garry Marshall, the creator of the beloved 1950s-set sitcom "Happy Days."

Moore was never part of the cast of "Happy Days," though she did coincidentally star in a 2011 film called "Another Happy Day." But she was in the audience for a live taping of the beloved show at the age of 14, shortly before launching her own acting career. During a panel at a March 2026 Kérastase event, the "Striptease" star detailed having the opportunity to speak to Marshall during her visit to the "Happy Days" set. "I don't know what I was doing or what I was saying [...] but he turned to me, and he said, 'If you could bottle that energy, you could do something with it,'" Moore shared (via People).

Luckily, the nineties icon "completely understood" what Marshall was trying to tell her. "That moment, he infused in me a level of, I don't want to say confidence, but a specificity of direction that I needed so desperately; it was able to take something and contain it and direct it towards what I ended up doing for my career," she explained.