The Life-Changing Advice Demi Moore Got Behind-The-Scenes On Happy Days
Despite Demi Moore's tragic real-life story, the stunning star has become one of the most successful performers in all of Hollywood. After getting her start in the late 1970s and 1980s, Moore became a household name in the 1990s thanks to attention-grabbing roles in films like "Ghost," "A Few Good Men," and "Indecent Proposal." More recently, Moore's turn in "The Substance" earned her a best actress win at the Golden Globes, as well as an Academy Award nomination in the same category. And according to the lady herself, she owes much of her success to a formative piece of advice received from Hollywood icon Garry Marshall, the creator of the beloved 1950s-set sitcom "Happy Days."
Moore was never part of the cast of "Happy Days," though she did coincidentally star in a 2011 film called "Another Happy Day." But she was in the audience for a live taping of the beloved show at the age of 14, shortly before launching her own acting career. During a panel at a March 2026 Kérastase event, the "Striptease" star detailed having the opportunity to speak to Marshall during her visit to the "Happy Days" set. "I don't know what I was doing or what I was saying [...] but he turned to me, and he said, 'If you could bottle that energy, you could do something with it,'" Moore shared (via People).
Luckily, the nineties icon "completely understood" what Marshall was trying to tell her. "That moment, he infused in me a level of, I don't want to say confidence, but a specificity of direction that I needed so desperately; it was able to take something and contain it and direct it towards what I ended up doing for my career," she explained.
How Demi Moore decided to become an actor
Her encounter with "Happy Days" creator Garry Marshall was just one key experience that helped set Demi Moore's stunning transformation in motion. German actor Nastassja Kinski, whom she lived near while growing up in L.A., and eventually struck up a friendship with, also played a crucial role. "She spoke English really well, but didn't feel confident with how she read English," the actor recalled while speaking to Vanity Fair in September 2024 (via YouTube). "As we became friends, she asked me to read scripts aloud to her," the "Landman" leading lady continued. "It kind of defined my decision to want to pursue acting." In fact, "The first time I saw her, I felt like she was just the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. [...] I didn't know what it was, but I wanted what she had."
Still, while the Golden Globe winner's time reading lines with Kinski helped put her on the right path, Moore credits her exchange with Marshall as shaping her journey in a much broader sense. It's funny, then, that the Hollywood legend himself apparently didn't even remember it when they met again years later. But if you ask Moore, that doesn't matter, because the effect the late "Happy Days" creator's words had on her was very real — and, in her words, "completely changed my life."
As the "G.I. Jane" star reasoned, while discussing it during the March 2026 Kérastase panel, "[Marshall] not remembering is irrelevant because what is important that I took away from that is also knowing that we never know the seed we might plant for somebody else." As Moore ultimately concluded, "Don't ever underestimate the impact you might have by giving of yourself to someone else."